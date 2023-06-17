Joe Biden was asked by a reporter why the term “the big guy” keeps coming up regarding the Biden bribery scandal. Biden refused to answer, instead calling it a “dumb” question. Is Biden hiding something?
The House investigation into corruption allegations against Joe Biden and the Biden family continues to yield stunning results. Millions are claimed to have been paid to Joe Biden by Ukraine and other countries in exchange for influence.
A new sanctuary city appears to be popping up… in Texas. Plus, social conservatism is on the rise.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
When trump chastized the media, as being dumb, the MEDIA STRUCK BACK shouting “HOW DARE YOU”.
Where are the same calls against Joe?
Biden knows he can’t defend any of this with facts so he tries to laugh it off like a teenager who was caught making obscene phone calls. The only reason he has gotten away with this so far is the backing of the corrupt media.