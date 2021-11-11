The Democrats took a beating in the 2021 elections, and one thing is clear: the racial attacks by the Democrats are getting old. People are tired of it, and the Republican Party is growing more and more diverse. Without race, what will the Democrats have left?
Identity politics has become a key element of Democrat strategy. They want to divide people based on race. At some leftwing colleges, white students are not allowed, because it creates an “unsafe space.” But while the radical left focuses on division, voters in Virginia elected a white guy, a black woman, and the son of Cuban immigrants.
Kamala Harris wants NASA to track racist trees. Plus, inflation under Joe Biden has now hit a 30-year high.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
And Dems—we ain’t done yet.
Amazing, isn’t it?
Democrats CLAIM that they are the party with a “big tent”, and that Republicans are “racists” – but it is THEY who are (still) the party of segregation and trying to keep blacks on their (political) “plantation”
To paraphrase Biden’s infamous words: The Democrats want to keep y’all in chains!
“‘Party Of Diversity’ Democrats OUTRAGED That Minorities Vote Republican”
Yipeee
When we elect Democrat Party representatives like the demented puppet Joe Biden, Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, Kamala Harris, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley who intentionally pit one group against another to divide the country and cultivate hate and distrust, you got to ask yourself; what are the motives of these type people? To lead the country into prosperity OR to gain control, stay in power any way possible and to dominate the citizens?
It has become NOT “We the people, by the People”. It is rapidly becoming for the government and by the government, you will be assimilated, resistance is futile.
Vote ALL Democrats and RINOs OUT of Office everywhere. Return this country to “we the people and by the people”.
Hitler and the U.S. Democrat Party’s primary rules were/are: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it. (I heard this before, it must be true)
“white students are not allowed, because it creates an unsafe space.” Ohhh… That’s rich… the people of “color” become violent to white people who ARE the minority of world. So to rectify it, let segregate and deny the victims any freedom. I’d bet the farm the white victims and their ancestors had absolutely …NOTHING…. to do with any kind of racism what so ever. I’m stunned every day at how the Regressive Liberal Socialist Democrats are more and more racist and segregationist …just when I thought they couldn’t possibly act more racist… they prove me wrong. I think they take it as a personal challenge.
Many of today’s Democrat politicians are suffering from the illusion that they control the Black vote just like their plantation-owning, political ancestors totally controlled the lives of Black slaves in the ante-bellum south. These leftist politicians have insulted the intelligence of Blacks and reduced them to a subservient voting block that owes its loyalty to the Democrats in spite of the suffering the party’s destructive policies have inflicted upon minority communities for decades. Thankfully, as more educated Blacks start using reason and critical thinking skills, they are able to escape the Democrats’ political plantation and embrace the party that gives them intellectual and economic freedom just like it gave freedom to their enslaved ancestors.
I knew Kamala was just a tad bit out of plumb, a brick shy of a load, not working on all thrusters, not playing with a full deck, her elevator doesn’t go clear to the top, but asking NASA to track racist trees? I had know idea trees could be racist. But in this day and age, what do I know?