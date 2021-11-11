The Democrats took a beating in the 2021 elections, and one thing is clear: the racial attacks by the Democrats are getting old. People are tired of it, and the Republican Party is growing more and more diverse. Without race, what will the Democrats have left?

Identity politics has become a key element of Democrat strategy. They want to divide people based on race. At some leftwing colleges, white students are not allowed, because it creates an “unsafe space.” But while the radical left focuses on division, voters in Virginia elected a white guy, a black woman, and the son of Cuban immigrants.

Kamala Harris wants NASA to track racist trees. Plus, inflation under Joe Biden has now hit a 30-year high.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

