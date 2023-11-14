Hillary Clinton is at it again. In recent comments on The View, Clinton compared former President Donald Trump to Hitler. As Clinton named examples of what she claims Trump will do, she actually revealed that the Democrats have been employing Hitler-like tactics.
Clinton stated that Trump supporters should be sent to a deprogramming camp. Hillary also said that Democrats need to get the “right people” into the Republican Party. Does that sound suspicious to you?
House Speaker Mike Johnson pitches his plan to avoid a government shutdown. Plus, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is on the hot seat.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Seems they’ve already accomplished that.
Yea, they’re great at infiltrating our ranks.
Yea, they are referred to as Democrat RINOs, Democrats as “Republican In Name Only”. Democrats pretending to be Republicans.
i.e. Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Ken Buck, R-Colo., Darrell Issa, R-Calif., Tom McClintock, R-Calif., Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., John Duarte, R-Calif., Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio.
** Sept. 2016 Hillary said “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it.”
** Fri 6 Oct 2023 Supporters of Donald Trump may need to be “deprogrammed” as if they were cult members, Hillary Clinton said.
** The now-retired general counsel and chief of staff of the House Judiciary Committee, who supervised Hillary when she worked on the Watergate investigation, says Hillary’s history of lies and unethical behavior goes back farther – and goes much deeper – than anyone realizes.
Zeifman fired Hillary from the committee staff and refused to give her a letter of recommendation – one of only three people who earned that dubious distinction in Zeifman’s 17-year career.
Why?
“Because she was a liar,” Zeifman said in an interview last week. “She was an unethical, dishonest lawyer. She conspired to violate the Constitution, the rules of the House, the rules of the committee and the rules of confidentiality.”
AND even with all those recorded lies, SHE IS STILL NOT IN JAIL!
While Trump DOES have some things in common with Hitler, charismatic behavior [telling people what they want to hear] isn’t a crime. The person that has MORE in common with Hitler is Putin and that makes Donald Trump like the enabler Neville Chamberlain.
Dude, that’s like saying an orange is like a bowling ball because they are both round.
I’m simply amazed at how people say stuff and don’t fully understand what they are saying.
You use that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.