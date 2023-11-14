Hillary Clinton is at it again. In recent comments on The View, Clinton compared former President Donald Trump to Hitler. As Clinton named examples of what she claims Trump will do, she actually revealed that the Democrats have been employing Hitler-like tactics.

Clinton stated that Trump supporters should be sent to a deprogramming camp. Hillary also said that Democrats need to get the “right people” into the Republican Party. Does that sound suspicious to you?

House Speaker Mike Johnson pitches his plan to avoid a government shutdown. Plus, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is on the hot seat.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel