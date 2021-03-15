Tucker Carlson has once again set the military in his sights and fired back at the Pentagon after he was berated by military leaders for comments he made about changes in the Defense Department to attract more women into the armed forces.

The changes include updating grooming standards allowing for a wider range of hairstyles to be admitted as well as redesigning flight suits to fit better for those who are pregnant.

But Carlson did not appear to appreciate the changes and slammed what he called ‘woke generals’ after they criticized him for comments made earlier in the week when he said the changes ‘made a mockery of the U.S. military.’

Carlson said on his Fox News show on Friday night: ‘We were almost rattled. Then we realized if the woke generals treat us like they’ve treated the Taliban, we’ll be fine. Twenty years later, the Taliban are still here.

Tucker criticizes, the Pentagon responds and Tucker follows up. How unrealistic are Biden’s changes to the military? Do you think a feminized US military can compete with the Chinese?

