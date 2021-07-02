Liz Cheney, a Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump, is back in the news. Given an opportunity to move on from Trump, Cheney continued to blast the former president which resulted in Cheney losing her GOP leadership position. Now, Cheney has accepted an invitation from Nancy Pelosi to sit on Pelosi’s January 6 select committee for more Trump bashing.

This move by Liz Cheney has drawn outrage from GOP House members. Republicans are supposed to receive their committee assignments from Republicans not Nancy Pelosi. What will Cheney do next?

The Supreme Court issues a big ruling for election integrity. Plus, a new study looks at the effectiveness of lockdowns.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

