For more than a year, Dr. Anthony Fauci – the White House’s public face on all things COVID – has dominated headlines surrounding the coronavirus. Now a lack of accountability is being blamed for his constant flow of baseless recommendations.

While President Joe Biden ramps up efforts for workplace and school vaccinations, Fauci says he supports mandatory vaccines for certain places of employment, such as hospitals. Almost since the pandemic began, the immunologist’s assertions have been tirelessly debunked by Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky), including Fauci’s claims of a more deadly Delta variant of the Wuhan coronavirus now spreading across the United States.

One News Now spoke to Todd Erzen, who recently teamed up with conservative commentator Steve Deace to publish “Faucian Bargain: The Most Powerful and Dangerous Bureaucrat in American History.”

According to Erzen, in January 2020 Fauci did not accept that the coronavirus could easily travel between hosts, that people could get sick by asymptomatic spread, and that masks could prevent the virus from spreading. For most demographics, the co-author admits, his initial discernment was fitting.

“But something changed,” Erzen notes. “It appears his level of possible complicity in what went on in the Wuhan lab may very well have been the catalyst.”

Fauci – director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – became the “poster child” for what Erzen considers to be a movement that kept building momentum, progressively taking away the normalcy of American life as the country once knew it.

“[Fauci] is what happens when bureaucracy runs wild and does not serve the people, but [serves] its interests – and its interests alone.” Todd Erzen

“[Fauci] is the peak of what is possible when ‘we the people’ relinquish the duties and responsibilities of those citizens who are supposed to be the backbone of our Republic,” the author contends.

“No matter what expert is given a level of authority that is not supposed to be theirs, they will ultimately worship the idol that they crave the most,” he continues, arguing that it’s rarely in the best interest of the people.

“At best, [Fauci] basically became the president of the United States,” he concludes. “And at worst, a religious, cult figure.”

The co-host to the Steve Deace Show suggests that regardless of a person’s field of expertise, a degree of accountability “more specific and more stern” is required than for those who are considered non-experts. “If [one wants] that level of pedigree and everything that comes with it – fame, fortune, authority – he should be held accountable for his failures,” he adds.

An opinion piece written by Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) makes it clear she’s in agreement with Erzen. It is her desire to hold many to account … e.g., the Chinese Communist Party, the World Health Organization, and public health officials – including Fauci. But no one – including the media – has held the doctor accountable, Erzen notes.

“[The media] has turned him into a demigod,” he states, arguing that very early on, Fauci knew that he could get away with nearly anything.

Fauci, says Erzen, needs to be held to account by President Biden and the American people for his claims that some argue continue to harm the country.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.