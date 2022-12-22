Are you sick of all the wokeness yet? After eighteen months of research, Stanford University has compiled a “harmful language” list that includes the word “American.” That’s right… it’s now harmful and offensive to say American.
Also, included among prohibited words and phrases is “immigrant,” “stupid,” and “beat a dead horse.” This is getting ridiculous, but it’s just another example of the state of America’s colleges and universities.
Mitch McConnell joins Democrats in supporting the massive omnibus spending bill. Plus, the border crisis is so bad, even MSNBC is covering it.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
#1. Who gave these woke FOOLS the authority to say which words in the English language are harmful and offensive??
Are we such Sheeple that we are led around by woke liberal self-righteous Democrats??
These are the same type of woke fools who said that mother and father shouldn’t be used in the military, because it might offend those who do not know their mothers or fathers. They should use “supporting people” instead.
If you want to follow and obey these woke Democrat Pied Pipers, that is your business…. You will soon live under a dictatorship.
The garbage coming out of Stanford is worse than harmful.
Screw stanford.
This is ridiculous and laughable. Is it April 1st already?
AMERICAN AMERICAN AMERICAN AMERICAN AMERICAN!!!
I hope ALL these liberal idiots are “offended”.