Are you sick of all the wokeness yet? After eighteen months of research, Stanford University has compiled a “harmful language” list that includes the word “American.” That’s right… it’s now harmful and offensive to say American.

Also, included among prohibited words and phrases is “immigrant,” “stupid,” and “beat a dead horse.” This is getting ridiculous, but it’s just another example of the state of America’s colleges and universities.

Mitch McConnell joins Democrats in supporting the massive omnibus spending bill. Plus, the border crisis is so bad, even MSNBC is covering it.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

