Massachusetts voters — with the notable exception of top Democratic leaders — should congratulate themselves again for wisely rejecting “ranked choice” voting that has turned New York City’s mayoral race into complete chaos.
The darling of the wealthy, liberal elite, ranked choice voting was used for the first time in New York’s primary and now it’s an unmitigated disaster, with mistakes plaguing the count and voters still in the dark about which candidate won a week after the contest.
Voters in the Bay State overwhelmingly gave the thumbs down to Question 2, the well-funded ranked choice voting referendum bid, in 2020 despite the fact that there was no organized opposition. The referendum question was backed by wealthy donors like Jonathan Soros, son of billionaire George Soros, and Kathryn Murdoch, daughter-in-law of Rupert Murdoch.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are just some of the well-known Democrats to back the new, confusing system of voting where voters rank candidates from one to five and the candidates are gradually eliminated until a winner is declared.
“Ranked Choice Voting will make our democracy stronger and give voters more power,” Markey tweeted last year.
The problem in New York is that the city’s dysfunctional Board of Elections — run by both Democrats and Republicans — was in charge, and mistakenly tabulated 135,000 “test” votes into the real vote, skewing the results.
The elections board first released new totals on the mayor’s race on Monday showing that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams’ lead had significantly narrowed, but later pulled those totals, saying there was a “discrepancy.”
Some discrepancy.
New York City voters still have no idea who won, except that Adams and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, who initially finished third, were the final two candidates left. Adams, a moderate who ran against the defund the police movement, also easily won the battle of first choice votes.
But these results still haven’t even included tens of thousands of absentee ballots that could tip the race.
Voters can now expect a winner to be declared sometime later in July.
That’s right, weeks from now.
Voters deserve better than this and Massachusetts voters should be congratulated for turning out in droves to reject this confusing mess of an election.
The good news is that because of New York City’s screw up, ranked choice voting may now be a pariah, destined to be yet another bad idea backed by liberals.
By the way, Boston’s preliminary mayoral election is in September and the two candidates receiving the most votes will face off against each other in November.
Pretty simple, right? Maybe if we’re lucky we’ll know who the next mayor will be before 2022.
(c)2021 the Boston Herald
Boston Herald
Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
NewsEdge technology.
“ranked choice voting”. In other words, Democrat communist voting fraud.
Why would anyone EVER vote for a Democrat again? The only things Democrats have to offer these days are corruption, confusion and evil.
Fraud is the only way DEMS CAN WIN.
Who didn’t see that coming a mile away.
And we are not supposed to be a democracy. We are supposed to be a republic.
That’s why the left keeps saying “WE are a democracy”, because that is HOW THEY WANT TO Turn us into. Mob rule.
And elections shouldn’t be conducted like freaking American Idol.
Yeesh
how many seniors did deblowhard and cuomo kill in new yorks nursing homes? any furior or indictments?
the immunity the democrats seem to have should be stopped immediately, they do the crime and need to do the time for it.
Hell, how many of those seniors who DIED< STILL "Cast votes"??
New York Democrats count votes as well as they count dead Nursing Home COVID deaths. If the original count makes them look bad, they just delay to outcome until the fix is completed. There really ought to be a time limit to get the counting done or void the whole election.
I voted for number 4 Generals Chicken in Bolognese Sauce over corn fritters to defund the left.
It’s a FUBAR!
Everything the dems touch, becomes Fubar.
Don’t Worry New York, we will keep counting until the right…wink – wink….candidate wins.
I don’t think Ranked Choice Voting was the cause of the New York debacle. I think it was a mixture of incompetence and corruption.
With Ranked Choice Voting, George HW Bush would probably have defeated Bill Cliton in 1992. I don’t believe that anything approaching half of Ross Perot’s voters would have put Bill Cliton as their second choice.
In Ranked Choice Voting, the loser’s votes are not arbitrarily reallocated to the other candidates. On the ballots marked with the loser as first choice, that choice is ignored and the second choice is counted. If there’s still no majority, the method is repeated with a new “loser.”