Kamala Harris said she would not trust President Trump regarding the safety of a coronavirus vaccine. In an interview with CNN, Harris said she would trust the medical experts, but in the same breath, said that Donald Trump would influence the voice of medical experts. Do Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a coronavirus vaccine or not? They bash Trump for not having a vaccine, but are now saying they won’t trust him when there is one. Does that make sense to you?

Kamala Harris and the Biden Harris campaign must really be afraid to let Joe out of the basement, because these interviews (like the CNN one) are so easy for them. The media are just begging to lob a softball question so they can bash President Trump.

Bernie Sanders wants a plan if the president refuses to leave office. Plus, President Trump fires back at The Atlantic for its latest “anonymous” story.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel