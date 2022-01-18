Joe Biden called on big tech, social media companies to shut down conservative voices all in the name of ridding the country of “disinformation.” The very next day, AT&T’s DirecTV announced that it was pulling the plug on conservative media outlet One America News. Who will be silenced next?
DirecTV will not be renewing OAN’s contract, and thus the network will soon disappear from the DirecTV lineup. For anyone who thinks big tech, social media, and other companies are targeting conservative individuals and organizations, this move was right on target. How can conservative media fight back?
As we celebrate MLK Day, we hear some words of wisdom from Dr. Alveda King. Plus, CNN’s Brian Stelter and guest think Joe Biden isn’t being covered fairly.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The biggest voice in misinformation wants to shut down misinformation. He wouldn’t be so worried about this unless he had plenty to hide that he doesn’t want to get out.
I wonder if this is why i’ve heard of lots of folks complaining, that fox news is oftne grainy or not coming in at all, on certain cable providers/satellite providers… THEY are trying to silence fox?
The woke companies, Big Tech and Biden are all pro censorship aka Pravda communists and the sad thing is, the dumb sheep in society / the useful idiots vote for dictators like Biden and his Politburo.
If you subscribe to direct tv, cancel it FORTHWITH. These creeps think they can get along without the money their conservative subscribers pay them. Let’s see if they are right!
GOOD thing i don’t hav them!
The Left’s Authoritarian heavy handed Censorship shuts down another conservative voice, and
yet not a word from the Spineless Republican Party.
This next election how about all true red blooded Americans not vote for a politician. Wipe the slate clean and start over.
Most people who have Direct TV don’t have options, and if they do, the options don’t carry OAN.
Down load OAN on your phone, it’s easy.
Censorship is what Communist countries do. Arrest Opposition is also what Communist do, Jan 6 protesters have been in jail ,no bail until trial. The democrats act more and more like Communist.
The demonic party thinks they have scared Trump supporters to stop fighting for our God given freedom under our Constitution but they are so wrong. The ones wrongly jailed will be released while democrat murders, looters, arsonists, rapists, illegals, drug smugglers and released felons who continue to decimate our cities and communities will answer once Trump is back in our White House where he was elected in 2020 to be.