Joe Biden called on big tech, social media companies to shut down conservative voices all in the name of ridding the country of “disinformation.” The very next day, AT&T’s DirecTV announced that it was pulling the plug on conservative media outlet One America News. Who will be silenced next?

DirecTV will not be renewing OAN’s contract, and thus the network will soon disappear from the DirecTV lineup. For anyone who thinks big tech, social media, and other companies are targeting conservative individuals and organizations, this move was right on target. How can conservative media fight back?

As we celebrate MLK Day, we hear some words of wisdom from Dr. Alveda King. Plus, CNN’s Brian Stelter and guest think Joe Biden isn’t being covered fairly.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below

