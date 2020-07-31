King Trump? That’s what the left must be thinking today after their Thursday meltdown. President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday and tweeted that with the potential for large-scale voter fraud from incorporating statewide mail in voting, perhaps the election should be delayed. This caused a frenzy from those on the left who don’t want voter id and don’t want people voting in person, even with social distancing.
Does President Trump have a point? Was he just trying to stir things up with leftwing snowflakes? CNN, MSNBC, and other outlets jumped all over the story. Ohio “health” officials make some very strange rulings on a popular coronavirus treatment. Plus, Charles Barkley addresses the NBA’s national anthem kneelers.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The left wing loons are “offended” by everything and everything “triggers” these loons.
Pity when folks say “their heads explode’, THEY ARE NOT Being literal!
Yep
The Democratic Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Control, Lies, Hate, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
The Democrat Party has shown over and over that they are dishonorable, dishonest and down right traitorous.
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
-Joseph Goebbels, Nazis appointed propaganda minister.
The ‘illusion of truth’,(a Lie) can be a dangerous weapon in the hands of propagandists like the Democrat Party.
I absolutely L-O-V-E the way Trump plays the left wing media like a fiddle. Whenever he says something controversial he can count on these idiots acting like five year olds who just had their candy taken away. He said this to bring attention to the problem of voter fraud perpetrated by democrats. But then I’m sure he just sits back and laughs out loud as these left wing socialists go into a rage. Too much FUN!
Yes, and they still have the audacity to say he’s stupid. If you list his accomplishments in just 3 years, it shows just how well he plays a fiddle. I kind of look at it like they’re playing checkers while Trump is playing the 3 D Chess that was seen on Star Trek years back. How can you call a man stupid when he did more in 3 years than most democrats have done in 3 decades?
You are so right. He keeps poking the Bull and that is so entertaining.
I love how Trump continually pushes their buttons. They can’t handle him.
As has been mentioned before, IF WE CAN go out and riot in masses (even while masked or not)< THEN WE DAMN WELL SHOULD be allowed to vote in person.
ELIMINATE all mail in voting.. ONLY keep it for members of the military!
We can bank, shop, eat out, travel. There is no reason we can not go out to vote.
And why are the spineless Republicans not speaking out against this leftist attempt at voter fraud.
Great monologue as usual. Thank you Bobby!
$200 tax credit per voter when voting in person.
Voting precincts track each voter that walks in and shows ID. You have plenty of time to transfer that data to the IRS (Nov to Apr.)
*OR*
Maybe even hand out $100 bills at the voting precinct when you show ID and vote!
My guess is that every democrat will get off their lazy a** for that one.
Don’t you believe that sometimes Trump just posts something to see how many Liberals “wet” themselves over his post?