King Trump? That’s what the left must be thinking today after their Thursday meltdown. President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday and tweeted that with the potential for large-scale voter fraud from incorporating statewide mail in voting, perhaps the election should be delayed. This caused a frenzy from those on the left who don’t want voter id and don’t want people voting in person, even with social distancing.

Does President Trump have a point? Was he just trying to stir things up with leftwing snowflakes? CNN, MSNBC, and other outlets jumped all over the story. Ohio “health” officials make some very strange rulings on a popular coronavirus treatment. Plus, Charles Barkley addresses the NBA’s national anthem kneelers.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below

