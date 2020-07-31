WASHINGTON – The nation’s top infectious disease expert said that Americans should consider wearing goggles or a face shield as an added layer of protection from COVID-19.
Dr. Anthony Fauci made the comments during an Instagram Live interview Wednesday with ABC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.
“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci said.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Today Fauci and Redfield, among others, are testifying before Congress. It has been live on TV or you can follow a live blog at Fox News.
The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases made the comments after being asked if he thought eye protection would eventually be recommended.
Fauci discussed protecting mucosa surfaces, moist tissue that lines the inside of the human body.
“You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye,” he told ABC News. “Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosa surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it.”
Fauci added that eye protection isn’t universally recommended, but said it should be used if “you really want to be complete.”
Earlier Story: Anthony Fauci lied about masks; now he complains that people ‘distrust authority’
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The United States has more than 4.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to statistics from Johns Hopkins University.
Just after 8:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, the country had more than 151,000 deaths from the coronavirus. Worldwide, there are more than 17 million confirmed cases with over 671,000 deaths.
Dr. Birx was on Fox & Friends yesterday morning and Birx recommended that people wear masks and goggles. Trump should have never had Birx and Fauci at the press conferences. The sheep however will listen to these two, highly educated, idiot communists and they will soon be wearing space suits, because Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci told them to. What a joke. Trump should have listened to his instincts and not listened to these deep state idiots. Fauci and Birx have destroyed our economy.
I’m afraid that Dr.s Birx and Fauci may catch Covid-19, and sincerely hope they wisely choose to pull plastic bags over their heads and tightly tape then shut around their necks to eliminate the danger of the virus finding its way in…
Well said!! I ❤️ this!
IMO trump just needs to HURRY THE HELL up and fire the both of them.
Do you expect any better from a Clinton lover?
Hell no.
Well said!
Fauchi should wear a ball gag and fishnets.
Dr. Fauxi needs to stick his head where the sun don’t shine, perhaps then he will feel totally Covid safe. It might muffle that terrible voice of his.
Na He should take a running head first leap into pirannah infested waters.
“Just after 8:00 p.m. EDT Thursday, the country had more than 151,000 deaths from the coronavirus.”
Approximately .045% of the population. In that same time span (let’s keep it simple and say since the beginning of the year) 300,000 people have died of heart disease.
As far as in the entire world, at .00007%, it’s almost a rounding error.
And as i’ve mentioned a # of times before.. WE HAD what, 100k OPIOID Deaths last year from over doses.. WHERE ARE THE #S OF THEM DEATHS this year.. OR did covid miraculously end overdosing on drugs??
And how many innocent babies in the womb have been exterminated in the same time frame?
Several hundreds of thousands, at a minimum.
But the socialist media doesn’t care to count them because they have no part in their prefabricated agenda.
Regarding “Black Lives Matter,” how many of those dead babies were black?
A percentage disproportionately high to the black population.
“Nothing to see here; just move along.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci has been leading the misinformation parade on this pandemic since it started. He has known since 2005 about the effectiveness of Chloroquine in fighting Coronovirues, but he mislead the public about it’s effectiveness. Now it is coming out that it is very effective. How many lives could have been saved it the truth about this drug was out early on. We could be looking post pandemic now. But Fauci has become of the the Washington elite. Trump is threatening their power base and they will do anything to defeat him.
Sheesh! What’s next? Oxygen tanks & Scuba lessons?
Back in min june, when this whole “we need to force everyone to wear masks’ crud started, i said “FINE, when will they start mandating folk wear scba gear?
There’s a hell of lot more going on than just COVID19. I’ve known from the start that there’s something going on behind the scenes that Americans are oblivious too. It’s going to get crazier and more unbelievable everyday. It doesn’t matter if the people test positive or negative. I’ve known people that went for testing, The testing stopped for some unknown reason and several weeks later these people got positive results back when they weren’t even tested. Smart people need to keep their heads on a swivel. Look around you, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that there are a number of things going on right now in the back ground that will spell the doom of America. I can’t shop anywhere without a mask but It’s perfectly fine for me to go to any sit down restaurant that I want to eat a meal with NO MASK. All these people that look for an excuse to stay home because they are being paid or think they are going to be paid are going to be in for a surprise when the company (Big or Small), no longer exists when things seem to be getting better. Does anyone know how long a business can stay shut and still survive? I remember when the Twin Towers came down. All I heard on the news was “Don’t live your life in Fear”, if you do then the bad people have succeeded in what they set out to accomplish. Keep watching, it’s going to get much worse. Does anyone have an idea what’s going to happen after the election ? No matter who wins ? I’m a veteran and I don’t know the meaning of the word FEAR.
Hell, one of my gaming buddies, signed up FOR a test. Never even got in his car, as his wife TOTALED IT the day before.. YET he still got a letter in the mail “Congratulating him on being positive for covid”…
MASKS ARE A JOKE!! They do NOT PROVIDE PROTECTION AGAINST THE CHINESE VIRUS! My sibling who is a nurse was just diagnosed with the virus and she wore a mask every day at work!! She is in quaratine with a fever taking Azithromycin the generic name for a prescription drug available as Zithromax, Zmax, and Z-Pak.
Do this research for yourself so that you are assured I am not lying to you:
What is the size of a single covid virus?
What is the size of the opening between the fibers in a cotton mask?
How many virus particles can pass through a FOUR LAYERED mask, side-by-side, at the same time?
When you do the research yourself and know the truth (not the hype) then you will know for certain that masks are absolutely worthless !!
What did the shutdown result in? Did covid vanish? Did it only temporarily slow infections? Nothing beneficial came from months of locking down the greatest economy in US history. They just announced the economy contracted 32% or TRILLIONS of dollars, for what? It sure seems apparent the democratic governors want this to continue, right up until election day. Then have mail in votes to stuff the ol ballot box. I trust very little Fouci has to say. Lord heal our land.
Fauci belongs in the same jail cell with Hillary!!!!! Wow! What a lovely couple they make, huh!!!!!!!
Why stop there?! Let’s start wrapping ourselves in TYVEK housewrap! That’ll work. Won’t it? (Yes I’m being funny)
I’m sorry but enough is enough. This whole thing is a political scam to get trump out of office. I believe the Chinese disease is real but I also believe it has been hyped way out of proportion.
Okay our state is in masks for God knows how long. I will wear it but do not ask me to wear swim goggles everywhere. Americans will do what’s right but we won’t be led to slaughter, either literally or politically.
You know the democrats think very little of their constituents when they are prepared to let hundreds of thousands of people die because they couldn’t bring down Trump, they decided to bring down the deplorables that voted for him. Yet all have the gall to blame Trump. All the democrats that died from COVID19? They are just collateral damage. It’s time for smart people to band together to stop this madness. If go someplace that requires a mask, they don’t get my money because I won’t shop there. I’m not sick and according to most Doctors, only sick people should wear masks. The COVID19 virus is so small, wearing a mask would be like trying to hit a gnat with a tennis racket. Now, I see just how stupid a human being can be.
Could you imagine if they got so buggered up, they mandate wearing masks EVEN WHILE AT HOME??! How would they enforce that!
Bill Gates has an app for that. From the rumors? I’ve heard that he has an app that will be on every cell phone used or sold that will pretty much spy on you no matter where you are or what you’re doing. When or if the app becomes real, I will no longer be carrying a cell phone. Want to get in touch with me? use the Postal Service. I guess if you give Bill Gates enough time, he’ll control your mailbox as well——Welcome to Amerika, the land of bondage.
Would someone PLEASE stuff a sock in this dipstick’s mouth to shut him up? He has, actually always was as far as I’m concerned, become utterly irrelevant and the more he yaps the more irrelevant, if that’s possible, he becomes.
Trumps continued “support” of this yoyo is just beyond my comprehension. One of the few things I totally disagree with Trump on.
I am to the point, i would love industrial superglue to be afixed to his lips, to keep him shut..
Dr. Fauci’s ridiculous pitch for wearing goggles is as far off the mark as his opening day pitch for the Washington Nationals.
Next recommendation by Dr. Fauchi is HazMat Suits, OR, just get a prescription to hydroxychloroquine, if you can find a Doctor who will take the chance of offending the wacko Left . . . . cost is around a nickel a pill.
Man, this sh!t is never going to stop is it. I don’t believe anything these clowns tell me. Fauci is deeply involved in the agenda of taring down of this country. He has close ties to China.
Can’t wait to see the dumb sheep following this garbage.
IMO they’ll keep it up, right-up to the election day…
If you think the stupidity can’t get any worse, just watch what insane lies will be told by the socialists / Democrats in late October in an effort to shake your confidence in Trump.
“You ain’t seen nothing yet.”
I find it interesting that Fauci, having been doing this job for decades, only just now realized that goggles would add more protection.
Back in Feb-Mar he had no clue that goggles protected your eyes?
All I see is incrementalism. Just two weeks. Just the nonessential businesses. Just wash your hands more. And then they keep adding more and more and more stuff and you’re the jerk if you don’t wholeheartedly embrace every stupid thing that comes out of Fauci’s stupid face.
I do not trust Dr. Fauchi, he is a Hillary supporter. What better way to destroy the fabric of America than a “Pandemic” and then isolate everyone any way you can. The masks are bad enough but now goggles or face shields and I heard him say yesterday that we should never shake hands again! More isolation and lack of socializing with family and friends. We are social beings and require fellowship to be mentally healthy! In depriving citizens of this need they become less sure of anything they do like voting! Children likewise should not be deprived of attending school and seeing their classmates; all unhealthy!
Its the whole Frog and boiling water.. Slowly but surely put more and more restrictions on us, till by the time we realize what’s happening, its too late to do anything.
Rush Limbaugh called it “Incrementalism”.
Dr. Gadget, you are far smarter and more qualified than Dr. Fauci; not that there was any real competition from him.
So why the delay?
Fauci is slowly working his way to tell women to wear a full Burkah and men a full beard
Don’t forget it was Obama’s dream to turn the USA into a muslim country. Biden and Hillary will accomodate if allowed!
Should we start a pool for when he reverses this, and says that goggles will kill you? I want September 13th.
So why not just move onto full hazmat suits??? Stop listening to this guy who has been wrong on everything. Ask yourselves, if this virus will not kill 99% of us and we know who the 1% is, why do we need to protect ourselves? Why do they want us to be afraid? Why do they want the economy shutdown and and schools closed? Answer these questions and you may see this agenda clearly.
OR full on SCBA’s…
A lot of people are mocking the new shield-and-goggles thing. But I keep remembering the progress of the masks. First people made fun of the idea. Then some people started wearing them out of the deliberately induced panic. Then came the custom masks. Then came the mandates. Meanwhile, maskers started attacking holdouts as dangers to society. And more and more, people got so thoroughly invested in the masks that the masks became part of their lives that they’d have a hard time parting with.
From the beginning, I predicted this. And I also predicted that once the cycle was completed, the overlords would add some new humiliating and subjugating requirement, which would then follow the same pattern. Well, here we are again — right down to Birx’s cheerful observation that the shields can be decorated and personalized and won’t that be fun.
I’m now predicting that once the customized shields and goggles are part of everyday life, there’ll be some new requirement. And then another. And I’m also predicting that it may not stop after the election, regardless of the outcome of the election. If Trump is reelected, it’ll be part of Impeachment 2.0, and if the Democrats come into power, they’ll double down on making America into a slave state.
Do you remember the last sentence of 1984, after Winston Smith has been broken? He doesn’t mind being broken. Because, as Orwell says, “He loved Big Brother.”
I fear you may be right.. Once everyone gets “used to (CONDITIONED) liking the idea of masks and googles, then comes face plates, then comes X, then Y, then Z…. And so on..
What happened? did the Good Doctors move some of their mask investment money over to goggle investments,now?
I am not going to invest in goggles. I am waiting for the mandate to wear a fish tank with water over the head and neck.
Can we please have a gag, placed in Fauci’s mouth, preferable one of his used masks. Ask him when if every he has been in a Covid hospital room and responsible for treating the patient?
I’m going to go down to the Goodwill and see if I can find a bright white doctor’s coat, and write “Dr. Anthony Fauci” above the pocket. Then get a set of diving goggles and a snorkel, and wear the whole getup into the grocery store and Walmart. Give the public a perfect example of how ridiculous this whole Bat Soup Flu political scheme has gotten. Expose the fraud for what it is- another fake political scheme to defeat President Trump.
I was in a thrift shop this afternoon and heard a clerk say she noticed that suddenly all their ski goggles were selling.
They couldn’t get people to conform with political correctness, so they started cancel culture.
Masks weren’t enough to scare people into complying, so face shields and goggles. Why those? Because average people can’t make them at home–they have to be purchased.
I am searching everywhere for the next thing…the full-body condom with matching wellies.
Fauci’s comment about wearing goggles and face shields is too late. The pandemic has been going on for 5 months. Everyone has either been infected or it didn’t affect them. The horse is out of the barn, and Fauci wants to shut the door. Too late!!!!!!! We need to do what Sweden is doing. Herd immunity. Economy never shut down.
Dr. Fauci way to show people the proper way to wear a mask…oh, wait…never mind.
First, a mask is optional. Then it is mandatory. Then it’s “all clear,” no more masks. Then my socialist / Democrat governor mandates masks be worn at all times in public. Then masks requested by some stores. Then masks are required by most stores.
Now, the Nazi “Supreme Minister of Health,” the impeccable Doctor Fauci, wants masks plus a face shield.
That’s next? A full body hazardous chemical suit including an internal breathing apparatus??
None of that for me. I repeat what I said months ago:
It is unlikely that I will get the virus. (Although I just MIGHT have had it last November.)
If I do get the virus, I may not even know it.
If I do get sick, I will likely just sleep it off.
If I do need to stay at a hospital, I will likely recover quickly.
If all this fails and I die, I have long since had advance arrangements with God for my eternal home.
“Have I not commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest.” -Joshua 1:9
(I highly recommend that YOU read all of this chapter of the Bible.)