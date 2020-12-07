A surveillance video from election night at the State Farm Arena in Georgia has sparked quite an uproar. In the video, a group of Republican ballot counters and observers are seen leaving, but the ballot counting continued. Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, members of President Trump’s legal team, say this is evidence of voter fraud. Gabriel Sterling and other members of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Officer say the video shows “normal ballot processing.” If so, why did so many media outlets on election night say that counting was done for the night at that location?
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has refused to call a special session of the legislature to examine the suitcase ballot video. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has refused a view of the mail in ballot signatures. What is going on?
Another law enforcement official steps forward to not enforce California’s lockdown orders. Plus, Trump rallies supporters in Georgia.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has refused to call a special session of the legislature to examine the suitcase ballot video. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has refused a view of the mail in ballot signatures. What is going on?
Coverup !!
The Conservative Right needs to march on Washington and demand answers to this obvious coverup. Even the damn Spineless GOP are silent on this, as is the worthless JD.
Watch enough videos you learn a few things like there is a chain of custody for votes
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger claims the video of votes being counted is normal procedure
Then Hannity had a Georgia election worker who said the chain of custody was broken where she worked and she is not the only one. In a video clip of the hearing which showed the ballots being pulled out from under a desk, another person said the chain of custody was broken
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzUkANBa-xM
So the normal operating procedure is a broken chain of custody?
That does not overturn the state’s election, it NULLIFIES it
While many people are not aware of why, but when they are told it seems obvious, as to why we have legislatures to make laws
Because there are so many things that can go wrong it takes a lot of “what if” this happens to write the law to avoid it
So when unelected government officials and judge circumnavigate the process they are going to make a lot of errors which could have been avoided had it gone through the legislative process
That is another place to look to find a rich trove of things to nullify the election results of the states that did it
We cannot let their toxic election results poison the nation. It is pretty much how the immune system works, kills infected cells
Either they can make right their election or their votes need to be removed
The Governor and Secretary of State in Georgia sold out to the Democrats, with the massive mail in ballots and no signature matches. I wonder what h*** will be like, when these politicians/ criminals in politics, meet the devil, when their time is up on this Earth?
I’m getting the argument those suitcases are faked by left wingers on Twitter who say “Fact Checkers” are saying images are false or misleading.