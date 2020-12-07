A surveillance video from election night at the State Farm Arena in Georgia has sparked quite an uproar. In the video, a group of Republican ballot counters and observers are seen leaving, but the ballot counting continued. Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, members of President Trump’s legal team, say this is evidence of voter fraud. Gabriel Sterling and other members of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Officer say the video shows “normal ballot processing.” If so, why did so many media outlets on election night say that counting was done for the night at that location?

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has refused to call a special session of the legislature to examine the suitcase ballot video. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has refused a view of the mail in ballot signatures. What is going on?

Another law enforcement official steps forward to not enforce California’s lockdown orders. Plus, Trump rallies supporters in Georgia.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel