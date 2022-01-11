As the omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeps the country, covid data is receiving renewed scrutiny. Many covid cases go unreported. Conversely, many covid deaths and hospitalizations were from people WITH covid… not people dying FROM covid. New data from New York City paint a clear example of this misinformation.
As Joe Biden continues to push covid vaccine mandates, many people are living in fear based on the media misrepresentation of omicron strength and the number of covid hospitalizations and deaths. Can the CDC and media be trusted?
Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gets slammed for covid misinformation. Plus, Joe Biden suffers another dismal jobs report.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
No surprise—but they have to keep the public in a frenzy and whip up fear at every opportunity.
“many people are living in fear based on the media misrepresentation of omicron strength and the number of covid hospitalizations and deaths.”
#1. This treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party has to keep the pandemic panic alive and well until at least after the November midterm elections, in order to again manipulate the elections in the treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party’s favor.
#2. NOTHING… NOTHING that is said by this treasonous, dishonest, socialist Democrat Party can be trusted as truthful, honest or factual.
#3. This traitorous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Let’s face it, New York is run by liberals, so New York state and New York city are sewers, with toxic waste.
“many covid deaths and hospitalizations were from people WITH covid… not people dying FROM covid.”…..well Have I not been saying this right on this site from even before the last election? Your welcome! The minute the federals stepped in, or rather stepped into the political poop, to throw money at hospitals to cover covid expenses up to $30K per COVID patient, anyone who understands human nature, or in the case of selfish Democrat liberal,,,INHUMAN nature,,, sure as shooting the criminally incentivized hospitals like night follows day would begin to report people already infected with 4-6 co-morbidity problems that would have killed them anyway, as covid death victims that qualified them for the federal cash. Still the media reuses to admit that less people died per year in 2020-2021 than did each year prior, but are finally being forced to admit AFTER the stolen election that most only died WITH, not OF the COVID. We need investigations as to who got rich off this scam, and how much Taxpayer paid pharmaceutical money got kicked back to Democrat political operatives, as if a stolen election was not payment enough? Socialized medicine is just another way politicians and party operatives can milk the American cash cow.
New data from New York City paint a clear example of this misinformation.
Well now if we can’t trust NYC for honest information, then who can we trust ?
Correction-There is a big difference between misinformation and down right lying. The government at every level lies to cover up their evil intentions and then when they just can’t seem to wiggle out of it say it was misinformation. BS!!!!!