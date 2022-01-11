As the omicron variant of Covid-19 sweeps the country, covid data is receiving renewed scrutiny. Many covid cases go unreported. Conversely, many covid deaths and hospitalizations were from people WITH covid… not people dying FROM covid. New data from New York City paint a clear example of this misinformation.

As Joe Biden continues to push covid vaccine mandates, many people are living in fear based on the media misrepresentation of omicron strength and the number of covid hospitalizations and deaths. Can the CDC and media be trusted?

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor gets slammed for covid misinformation. Plus, Joe Biden suffers another dismal jobs report.

