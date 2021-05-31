Former Democrat National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile has left Fox News after claiming she’s ‘accomplished what she wanted’ with Joe Biden’s election win.

Brazile has made multiple appearances on ABC News’ Sunday news show This Week and was listed as a contributor with the program on ABC last weekend.

‘When my contract expired, they offered me an additional 2-4 years,’ Brazile told The Daily Beast when asked about her departure from Fox, ‘But I decided to return to ABC.’

– Source is the Daily Mail.

—————

Donna Brazile has left Fox News.

The famed political strategist and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, who joined Fox as a political contributor in 2019, has moved to ABC News.

“My contract expired in March and they extended it for a few more years,” Brazile told Mediaite in a statement. “Ultimately, I decided to return back to ABC. Great experience for me.”

– Source is Mediaite