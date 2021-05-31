Former Democrat National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile has left Fox News after claiming she’s ‘accomplished what she wanted’ with Joe Biden’s election win.
– Source is the Daily Mail.
Donna Brazile has left Fox News.
The famed political strategist and former Democratic National Committee chairwoman, who joined Fox as a political contributor in 2019, has moved to ABC News.
“My contract expired in March and they extended it for a few more years,” Brazile told Mediaite in a statement. “Ultimately, I decided to return back to ABC. Great experience for me.”
– Source is Mediaite
Yep, Donna, you belong at ABC with the likes of George Stephanopoulos. No loss to Fox News.
Just watch as the purple hair comes back into her forehead,, or maybe just blue, of which she thinks she has enough intellectual forehead for four heads. She was a Democrat party 5th columnistFox plant to get enough information to negate Trump supporters at Fox, and probably found out enough to slip Joe the debate questions of which he read the wrong answers anyway.
Do you remember when she supposedly slipped answers to Hillary Clinton ? Why Fox ever hired this despicable woman, I don’t understand !
IMO IT was done by murdoch’s demon-spawn kids..
Good riddance!
Praise the Lord!! Now if Jessica Tarlov, Chris Hahn, and Chris Wallace would take the hint and skedaddle on out the door to Al Jazeera or whatever…
Chris Hahn? I haven’t seen him in ages.
Yes Praise the Lord! Chris Wallace is a communist ignorant creep !
Also, take Juan Williams with them.
GREAT NEWS!!!!
Take note, Brazile was not fired by Fox. They wanted her back for another 2-4 years. She left because her reason for being at Fox was accomplished.
Even CNN fired this witch for giving Hillary the debate questions ahead of time but both Fox and ABC are willing to have this dishonest cheat on staff.
Shame on Fox News.
Reasons or explanations not required… Fact is she’s gone somewhere where I will NEVER see her… and that’s a GOOD THING.
You and me both, because I NEVER watch ABC news !
What is stated and what is true can be two different things. You believe all tell the truth?
ANd one wonders “WHAT those goals were”..
IF TO RUIN the only mainstream conservative news channel, THEN YES< she succeeded at her goal.
Luser, In the first sentence Brazile stated what she wanted to accomplish was to” see Biden win”. Elsewhere I saw it stated as “see Trump lose.”
Well, isn’t that something… a known cheat during a presidential debate. I’d like to know who the idiot who hired her at Fox, had me mystified. Now I understand getting opposing opinions, but hiring a cheat of this magnitude???????
Agree with a previous person who posted Chris Wallace is a hack and should go without a doubt.
Unbelievable
Her well-documented lack of journalistic integrity vis-a-vis forwarding debate questions to Hillary should have disqualified Brazile from any serious place of future trust. At ABC, integrity has not been a prerequisite for many years. Fox has been following MSM down the deep dark abyss since the ouster of Roger Ailes.
She’s a moron. Glad she’s gone…….HAPPY DAY !!!
Hey Girl, Yep, what you did was you helped your Party Steal the Presidential Election. However, you did not convince a Single Smart Conservative Voter with the Garbage Comments you Spewed out at Fox News because We Tuned You Out Each Time you Opened your FILTHY, LYING MOUTH! GET IT?? So….what was it that you accomplished at Fox News?
The article says ” The famed political strategist and…..” The correct word would be “infamous”. She’s a fraud and she’s only one of many reasons why I abandoned FOX and found OAN and Epoch Times. Tucker and Levin are the only ones I still watch on FOX.
I guess she won’t be replacing Juan on the Five.
well there is white trash and so there must be black trash to.
BYE-BYE *******. good riddance, glad to see the likes of you go. YOU were a total embarrassment to America, along with ALL your other phony’s in the dumbocrat organization.
And do not ever change your mental mind about returning. No real American is interested in seeing your ugly face.
PITY we had to put up with it for four years..
I know a good many of FOX supporters who “walked away” from FOX Network News when she began her anti-Trump rants, including myself.
FOX “Fair & Balanced” did not include my bothering to listen to her, or the likes of Juan Williams, among a few others when FOX decided to allow “the Democrat Socialist Parti” supporters… and eventually their candidate for the oval throne, Poor Ol’Joe Biden…their anti-Trump rants. NEWSMAX TV with a few former FOX commentators was a better choice. Still is.
Yes, she, and the Democrat Party, with Dominions help, accomplished what they set out to do, and that was to STEAL the election, from the rightful winner Donald J. Trump !
Her job was to reduce Fox in the ratings and she was successful. I turned off Fox every time I saw her. I wish she would take Juan Williams with her.
Another dishonest fraud. The perfect Democrat.