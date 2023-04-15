A 21-year-old airman named Jack Teixeira has been arrested for leaking classified military and intelligence documents online. Teixeira does not appear to be a spy from a hostile nation, but instead was showing off for his video gaming friends.

Teixeira is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard and apparently began leaking classified material back in December 2022. How did this go unnoticed?

Teachers opposed to “diversity” training get hit with a massive fine. Plus, radical Democrat Hakeem Jeffries has some explaining to do.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

