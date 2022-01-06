Never-Trumper Jonah Goldberg took to Twitter to blame Republican Glenn Youngkin for the stack-up of vehicles along Virginia’s I-95. There is just one problem. Glenn Youngkin isn’t even the governor yet. Democrat Ralph Northam still is, and he’s had the job for four years. What is Goldberg doing?

Jonah Goldberg wasn’t the only one on social media to blame Youngkin, but he was the only prominent Republican. Goldberg later deleted the tweet, but stood by his criticism. And this guy is a Republican?

Jen Psaki takes heat for the Biden administration’s failure on covid. Plus, Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats try to figure out how to salvage their agenda.

