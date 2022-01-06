Never-Trumper Jonah Goldberg took to Twitter to blame Republican Glenn Youngkin for the stack-up of vehicles along Virginia’s I-95. There is just one problem. Glenn Youngkin isn’t even the governor yet. Democrat Ralph Northam still is, and he’s had the job for four years. What is Goldberg doing?
Jonah Goldberg wasn’t the only one on social media to blame Youngkin, but he was the only prominent Republican. Goldberg later deleted the tweet, but stood by his criticism. And this guy is a Republican?
Jen Psaki takes heat for the Biden administration’s failure on covid. Plus, Chuck Schumer and other Senate Democrats try to figure out how to salvage their agenda.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This just goes to show that the criticism and takedown of Conservatives is an automatic response and a knee-jerk reaction by Liberals and RINOS. They just fire off without even getting basic information straight—and even stand by their accusations even after they have been proven wrong.
WHEN EVER THE LEFT buggers up, ITS ALWAYS A CONSERVATIVE they blame!
“Recently defeated Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) used his twitter account to express the intense emotions he felt over the NON-EXISTANT shooting. The ardent gun control supporter remarked, “Deeply saddened by the senseless act of gun violence at Ohio State this morning. Praying for the entire Buckeye Community.”
Hey little Timmy, the perp used a van and a knife, you ignorant Casio-Cortex!!
The liberals and rinos do not possess the level of intelligence necessary to obtain any information before attacking. They all are like rabid dogs not just waiting for prey but searching and seeking those they think they can eliminate. They ALL are filthy vermin that not even a sewer could handle.