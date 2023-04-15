INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Former Vice President Mike Pence told the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Leadership Forum that the solution to school shootings and increased violent crime isn’t the plan pushed by Democrats.
“We don’t need gun control; we need crime control,” Pence told the group. “We need solutions to protect our kids.”
Pence addressed the forum at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Indianapolis on April 14.
“The most prosperous nation in the history of the world can afford to protect our kids,” Pence said.
A second element of his plan to deal with school shooters is to ensure they are dealt with quickly in the legal system.
Pence said it is an affront to society that the confessed murderers of American schoolchildren sit in prison for years.
He called for a federal death penalty statute for those who commit mass murder in a school.
The law would call for an accelerated appeals process resulting in “execution in months, not years.”
The former vice president called on politicians to abandon their gun-control and soft-on crime agenda and take concrete steps to reduce crime.
“While you’re at it, why don’t you secure the southern border of the United States of America?” Pence asked, drawing cheers from the crowd.
Pence outlined some steps to reduce crime and secure the country. A key component would be better mental health services.
Rebuild Mental Health Institutions
In the 1970s government responded to abuses in mental health facilities by “mainstreaming’ patients.
This was the practice of closing psychiatric hospitals and focusing on reintroducing the mentally ill into society. Pence said the plan has proven to be a failure.
According to Pence, some people in prison wouldn’t have committed any crime if they had received appropriate care at a mental health facility.
“We have got to get back to institutional mental health care in this country,” Pence said.
He said that the Trump administration honored the Second Amendment. He called on those gathered to make their voices heard and force politicians to take notice.
“Now more than ever, America needs the voices of the millions of patriots in the NRA,” Pence said.
And he encouraged the crowd to reach out to a higher authority.
“If you’re inclined to bow your head and bend the knee, I would encourage you to do that also,” Pence said.
I am all for an accelerated death penalty for school shooters. “According to Pence, some people in prison wouldn’t have committed any crime if they had received appropriate care at a mental health facility”. Why should I have to pay for putting some nutcase into a mental institution. If a person is put in a so called “mental institution’, once they have been treated and once they can a job, I want their wages garnished to reimburse the taxpayer. Furthermore, every liberal is a nutcase / mentally ill, so I suggest putting all liberals on an isolated island in the middle of the ocean and let these nuts spend the rest of their lives on the island. fending for themselves, so that there is no cost to the taxpayer.
OR at least make the FAMILY Pay for that institution.
“We don’t need gun control; we need crime control,”
When Cain killed his brother Abel with a rock.
God did not blame the rock; he blamed Able and punished Able, not the rock.
In public schools we are teaching our children that life has no value (i.e. abortions) and if you disagree with someone to just shoot them.
The Democrats will not permit the ways of God to be taught in public schools, can’t pray to God in school, can’t display the 10 commandments of God, can’t display a picture of Jesus and can’t even have the Holy Bible in public schools.
Amendment I – Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; The Catholic, Baptist, Protectant, Muslim etc. religions all have been established for thousands of years. But those who hate God and serve Satan do not want our children or anyone to be taught or know the Love of God.
John 3:16-18 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him. 18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe stands condemned already because they have not believed in the name of God’s one and only Son.
Even a broke clock, is right twice a day>
Such a law would “signal” society’s disapproval, but there are already plenty of laws in place regarding murder; worse, its incentives are backwards:
For school shooters with a death wish, the “threat” of judicial execution 10-20 years hence is toothless; and
For those few who might have a change of heart, such a law eliminates any inducement to surrender rather than fight to the death.
Just as laws regulating guns only affect the law-abiding, a mandatory death penalty is only going to deter the sane (who mainly wouldn’t be engaged in such activity in the first place), and encourage those few with second thoughts to keep going because they’re “doomed anyway”.
That;s why the deat penalty should be carried out WITHIN 5 years of being convicted and sentenced. NOT 20+ years down the bloody road.
The problem is the profile of the shooters. Most seem to have mental issues and most seem to be seeking suicide by cop.
Can you imagine the outrage of the left if someone brings this bill to Congress? Suddenly they would be supporting school murderers. I hope to see that.
Of course, a death penalty bill will never pass but I would vote for it with one addition, the death penalty would be mandatory.