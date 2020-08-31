Joe Biden raised eyebrows with his “you ain’t Black” comment regarding Black voters who were considering voting for President Trump. Now, MSNBC host Tiffany Cross is doing the same thing by saying the Black speakers at the Republican National Convention are “fake Blacks.” Aren’t those on the left supposed to be for diversity and inclusion?

Speakers like Tim Scott, Hershel Walker, Alice Marie Johnson, Jack Brewer, and others represent people who have achieved, overcome adversity, or both. They should be held up as examples not ridiculed by the left. President Trump has done more to help the Black community than any other president, and Joe Biden and the media have no response other than to belittle Trump’s supporters.

The Democrats are finally talking about the violence in their cities, and guess who they say is to blame. Plus, Dr. Scott Atlas speaks out on the garbage studies regarding hydroxychloroquine.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

