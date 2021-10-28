The left has gone too far, and now radical leftists are engaging in a war against parents. The left counts on parents not knowing what is going on with their children’s indoctrination. If parents do know, the left counts on them staying quiet. Now it’s a different story!
Parents are speaking out. They don’t want the 1619 Project or critical race theory or woke transgender policies. Because of the protests, the left is resorting to threats and intimidation. What will happen next?
The University of Pittsburgh puts out an approved language list. Plus, the “defund the police” movement is turning out to be a big loser for the Democrats.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Critical race theory? Critical race theory is being taught by criminals / traitors! Need I say more?
And there is no one on our side with the will to do what’s necessary, so get used to it because the country is lost. China will become the global hegemony and we will become a 3rd world nation, which was their plan all along.
Parents keep up the pushback and turn up the heat as needed. It is time to kick Liberal a**.
The Left can’t leave anything untouched in its zeal to destroy our country and its values. Children can’t even be children—the Left has to even poison childhood innocence. Children are brainwashed and indoctrinated with inaccurate history, critical race theory, sex education, alternative lifestyles. They are discouraged, if not prevented, from enjoying fun events like Halloween, Christmas, acting out scenes that employ toy guns.
Their lunches from home are monitored—they are criticized for being respectful to elders—they are prevented from reading classic children’s books because they are deemed “offensive”.—Biden’s mask mandates are imposed upon them simply for control—the list goes on and on.
No more Mr Nice Guy—these Liberal politicians and administrators need to be put in their place—however it needs to be done. To Hell with their threats and intimidations.
growing up in a different time i was lucky to have family that approached each individual and situation with an open mind. ven if the beliefs were different.we were to respect other’s values and if they were good persons, not harming any. so be it. that’s what we live in a Free country with much diversity. if you disagree find a better place to live. don’t destroy a benevolent country. mant places have your way of thinking. yet,most have chosen to live here allowing free thinking
Parents bust their butts, work hard to sacrifice for their children, not government or political parties. If the governments or political parties benefit and get enhanced in the process, so much the better, but what secular socialist pathological controllers fail to understand, is when it comes to their kids or their government, the kids always will come first. Perhaps the emptied nest Democrat Liberals who abort the very things that motivate humans to succeed and get up to work in the morning, just have not a clue. Children have always been the great social uniters of people into like minds of building a future fit for the next generations. The Social divisions and creation of the social controllers of evil intent is the price we Americans have had to pay for the millions of Americans denied the right to life and our American innocence lost. Our poor kids today have to not only survive the abortion gauntlet of sold body parts and soul damaged guilt-ridden mothers who speak of aborted siblings as inconvenient disposable episodes, heard about in family whispers, but now thanks to the Democrat secular socialists they see they are destined to become the property of the State, fit only for future social redistribution, no longer viewed as the hearts and passion of their parents.
This is why i am glad i so far, don’t have kids..
School Boards are full of Marxists and communists. They hate parents and they want them shut down. The only way to fix this mess is to get your kids out of public schools.
Better yet, GET THE MARXISTS OUT of the schools!!!
My grade school child just overheard the “ze/zer” foolishness and said it sound like something from Dr. Seuss. So true.