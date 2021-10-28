The left has gone too far, and now radical leftists are engaging in a war against parents. The left counts on parents not knowing what is going on with their children’s indoctrination. If parents do know, the left counts on them staying quiet. Now it’s a different story!

Parents are speaking out. They don’t want the 1619 Project or critical race theory or woke transgender policies. Because of the protests, the left is resorting to threats and intimidation. What will happen next?

The University of Pittsburgh puts out an approved language list. Plus, the “defund the police” movement is turning out to be a big loser for the Democrats.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

