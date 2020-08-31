SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are setting up a task force to study and make recommendations for reparations to African Americans, particularly the descendants of slaves, as the nation struggles again with civil rights and unrest following the latest shooting of a Black man by police.
The state Senate supported creating the nine-member commission on a bipartisan 33-3 vote Saturday. The measure returns to the Assembly for a final vote before lawmakers adjourn for the year on Monday, though Assembly members overwhelmingly already approved an earlier version of the bill.
“Let’s be clear: Chattel slavery, both in California and across our nation, birthed a legacy of racial harm and inequity that continues to impact the conditions of Black life in California,” said Democratic Sen. Holly Mitchell of Los Angeles.
She cited disproportionate homelessness, unemployment, involvement in the criminal justice system, lower academic performance and higher health risks during the coronavirus pandemic.
Although California before the Civil War was officially a free state, Mitchell listed legal and judicial steps state officials took at the time to support slavery in Southern states while repressing Blacks.
The legislation would require the task force to conduct a detailed study of the impact of slavery in California and recommend to the Legislature by July 2023 the form of compensation that should be awarded, how it should be awarded, and who should be should be eligible for compensation.
The panel, which would start meeting no later than June 2021, could also recommend other forms of rehabilitation or redress.
In the last two years, Texas, New York, and Vermont have considered similar legislation, according to a legislative analysis. It said reparations could take the form of cash, housing assistance, lower tuition, forgiving student loans, job training or community investments, for instance.
Sen. Steven Bradford, a Democrat from Gardena who supported the bill, said he only wished it was more than a study.
He noted that Friday marked the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
“If the 40 acres and a mule that was promised to free slaves were delivered to the descendants of those slaves today, we would all be billionaires,” Bradford said. “I hear far too many people say, ‘Well, I didn’t own slaves, that was so long ago.’ Well, you inherit wealth — you can inherit the debt that you owe to African-Americans.”
The bill is AB3121.
“People of African-descent first appeared in California from Mexico due to the Spanish Conquest. The first census recorded of African Americans in California appeared in 1850 with 962 people and 1860 with 4,086 people.” So now Liberal Democrats in California want to give Trillions in reparations for a problem that hardly existed in California up to the start of the civil war. which freed them. Just how many tax dollars can they redistribute and redirect to buy the next election and keep the party of criminal bribers on power? Racial division and hatred follow Democrats like night follows day, because it works for Democrats who think bribing voters is a honorable as bribing politicians. Blacks might not have been blessed with the 40 acres, but sure got cursed with the Democrat Mule.
If California’s going to go further broke than they are now, why stop there? Why don’t they give reparations to the Native American Indians, Does anybody think for a second how they were wronged, Our ancestors took their land, butchered entire villages, of women, children, the elderly and even the livestock right after making treaties that would never be honored, And while they want to give money to everyone, why can’t they give reparations to the Asian Americans, that were imprisoned here in the US as well as the thousands that died at Hiroshima and Nagasaki. If I had enough time, I’m pretty sure I could swing this into a circle where even the lowly white man could get reparations for something. Any Ideas ? If they are going to play stupid, they need to take it all the way.
This whole Reparation crap is nothing but a Big Crock of B. S. to gain Democrat votes!
Looks like California Tax Payers are going to get Screwed again
Glad I found a way to NOT pay taxes years ago. 😀
I guess you’ve heard about the Leaving California tax, Where wealthy Californians that decide to leave the state will pay a 90% tax the first year and an 80% tax the second year until they get down to the final year. One question? when you decide to move out of state, who are you required to tell? My guess is that people that have that much money would surely part with it to get the hell out. I’m praying that the democrats that realize what it’s like to have a tyrannical governor that they hate so much they’ve started a recall. Why can’t I hope the California will finally turn red during the 2020 election? California does have more electoral votes than any other state in the US. I can’t wait to see what happens.
Total BULL ! More liberal crap from the mouths of morons and idiots.
This just shows how stupid the Left coast really is. They are in a deficit, so where are they going to get the money? Yes, that’s right, once again they will tax the hell out of it’s citizens. I mean the citizens that they can tax. The rest are living on the streets and can’t afford a cup of coffee. More citizens will leave the state and no one can blame them. Democrats are definitely mentally unstable.
Don’t worry, Nancy will get the money from YOUR pocket.
Just how stupid are they? A lot of Law Enforcement precincts have purchased Tesla’s for the police departments, oblivious to the fact that anytime a high speed chase is initiated that the batteries go dead in mid pursuit. Does anybody know that with anything electrical, the faster you push the go pedal, the faster the battery dies. I guess it’s ok though because they carry jumper cables in the trunk. Just stupid.
I think we should send Blacks a bill for having carried so many of them on the welfare roles since the end of the Civil War.
I am thinking about moving to California and asking for reparations for the families whose ancestors lost life and limb in the Civil War fighting to free the slaves. Not to mention those who lost property in the conflict.
Think anyone on the left cares about that?
Remember the movie Escape from L.A.? Time to build a Wall from the Mexican Border to the Canadian Border! The people left in these Liberal run Garbage Dumps will eventually be killed off by the BLM, ANTIFA and their Idiotic Environmental Laws!
Reparations? Yeah Right!
They Will Not Be Missed!
THIS IS ********!!! WE do NOT owe the blacks anything!!! And what about the blacks who owned slaves.. how do you know what black ancestors owned them and what about the blacks who sold them… HOW about reparations for the whites who were slaves… white people were also slaves..
DEMOCRATS ARE THIEVES.. STEAL YOUR MONEY AND GIVE IT TO SOMEONE ELSE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ********!!! THIS IS TOTALLY INSANE!!!!
WAKE UP PEOPLE!!! STOP THE DEMOCRATS FROM STEALING YOUR MONEY…
Right! The Someone Else are the poor blacks & the illegal immigrants, ALL in the name of GAINING their votes!!!!!!! Doesn’t take a Rocket Scientist to figure that one out !
Well, let’s see, I think about 2 million burned acres are available to give the blacks in CA who claim being black in USA is hell on earth but lots of free money, free property & butt kissing all around will soothe their feelings.
Maybe DeNiro, Streisand & other liberal left Hollywood activists will happily hand over at least 50% their personal wealth & property in act of solidarity.
CA is broke & can’t even keep the lights on so we should all get ready to fight if Congress tries to rob other states taxpayers to pay for this outright Marxist type aggression in CA or in any other state.
Whaaaaaat? California wasn’t even a slave State? So who are they going to pay reparations to??? But then:
“Although California before the Civil War was officially a free state, Mitchell listed legal and judicial steps state officials took at the time to support slavery in Southern states while repressing Blacks.”
So, let me get this straight, because Cali, a non-slave State supposedly ‘supported’ slavery, California is now going to look at paying reparations to ALL who can claim some relation to any ancestor who was a slave? Nation wide – or do they all have to move to California first??
After More than 150 years since slavery has been abolished, just HOW in the Hell is ANYONE gonna prove that they are an ancestor of Slave Owners, Especially in Calif. which was Not a slave state! Leave it to the Lefty Goons to come up with this kind of crap!
Just wait until Joe and Kamala are “shaken down” the taxpayers. Our wallets will be smokin’
To Stephen Bradford. I inherit from my FAMILY , not even your family . My family on both sides NEVER owned any kind of slave in Europe or America and I would fight all you idiots if you tried that nonsense on me. I lived in California 2 years in the service and 9 years as a civilian. I loved it’s beauty , Governor Reagan and San Francisco. Now Sen. Bradford , you can keep your over abundance of homeless , filthy drug and feces infected streets , lack of support for police , constant dem attack on Christianity and judaism , all in the name of the systemic racism and systemic stupidity of your dem majority.
TOTALLY Agree Greg! Soooo sad the demorat thieves just never give up! It’s called DESPERATION & ANYTHING for VOTES!!!!
On top of free everything for illegals Gav will probably expect Nancy to bail him out. A few million people leave the state it can really go bankrupt.
Go on the website Debtclock.com to see just how much Communist CA is in debt because of the DemoSocialist mismanagement. Also check the figures of that stupid Bullet Train mess.
That’s all fine and dandy. Don’t expect any of the reparations money to come from the federal treasury. I shouldn’t have to pay for CA being stupid.
Reparations in reality are extortion in the style of Jesse Jackson shaking down companies with various racial threats. Of course this new brand of reparations is on a much larger scale and the marks are not corporations but the taxpayers of the country. If blacks really want to make a case for reparations they would sue the society for allowing them (blacks) to develop and sustain a culture of entitlement, absentee fathers, degenerate musical entertainment and illegal drug use (all of which have been encouraged by progressive democrats for 60 years). But alas, Lyndon Johnson is dead.
What nonsense! Just who will they pay the money to? All those crack dealers and gang members? And what about all the whores on welfare who do nothing but breed children and steal taxpayers money? Do they deserve reparations for doing nothing?
And just how will such “reparations” be calculated? What about all the competent White males whose jobs and promotions have been stolen by incompetent Blacks? (I worked for the SFPD and saw this practice many times).
This entire scheme is just a trick to get free money, on top of all the billions of free money they have received from Welfare and Affirmative Action over the past 50 years.
And what about all the families of people who have been murdered by Black criminals? How about giving them some reparations?
