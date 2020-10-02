In breaking news, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19. Trump will follow a coronavirus quarantine at the White House. Meanwhile, Fox News’ Chris Wallace, claiming to “be a pro,” blames President Trump for the fiasco for the first Trump vs Biden 2020 presidential debate. Wallace said he “baked a cake,” and President Trump stepped on it.

Wallace was certainly NOT a pro at Trump Biden debate. Trump was in a two on one situation, and Wallace’s claims of running a fair debate are outrageous.

The Associated Press cautions against using the word “riot.” Plus, Kayleigh McEnany just went through her worst press conference yet.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

