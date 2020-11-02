You never know what you will get at a Joe Biden rally. More and more frequently, 2020 voters receive an array of Biden gaffes and incoherent statements. As President Trump barnstorms across the country holding Trump rallies, Biden is focusing on inventing new words that we’ve never heard of such as “badakathcare.” And that’s not even the strangest one!

Through his gaffes and misstatements, Joe Biden is showing that he is not up to the job. Sleepy Joe is giving new weight to that nickname, and the enthusiasm for the Biden campaign is sinking like a stone.

The FBI is investigating Trump supporters because Democrats on a bus felt “threatened.” Plus, Joe Biden speaks out about the Hunter Biden emails.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

