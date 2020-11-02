President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation’s top infectious disease expert after Tuesday’s election, as he expresses frustration that the coronavirus remains in the news amid a nationwide spike of COVID-19.
Rallying supporters after midnight in Florida, Trump suggested that the virus would get less news coverage after Election Day. It sparked part of the crowd to chant “Fire Fauci,” in reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Trump replied to the crowd, “Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election.” He has previously expressed that he was concerned about the political blowback of removing the popular and respected doctor before Election Day. He added he appreciated the “advice” of the crowd.
Fauci has grown outspoken that Trump has ignored his advice for containing the virus, saying he hasn’t spoken with Trump in more than a month. He has raised alarm that the nation was heading for a challenging winter if more isn’t done soon to slow the spread of the disease which has killed more than 230,000 Americans so far this year.
