America has now lost 10 million jobs from the coronavirus fallout, and Joe Biden is blaming President Trump for it. Despite these job losses, the U.S. is still on track to grant several hundred thousand visas for foreign workers to take American jobs, plus UCLA proves that even during these crazy times, leftwing indoctrination is alive and well on college campuses. All that and more on today’s show!
With America losing 10 million jobs in just the past two weeks, it’s time to reevaluate our visa programs in which hundreds of thousands of American jobs are given to foreign workers. Enough is enough! It’s time to put America first.
A UCLA professor is using his black history class to organize a campaign to aid in providing sanctuary to illegal alien students and staff. Why are illegal aliens being hired for staff positions in the first place? It appears that even with the coronavirus crisis, leftwing indoctrination continues unabated at Americas colleges and universities.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Democrats Destructive Doctrine: 8 steps to topple a nation and create a socialist state
1) Healthcare — Control healthcare and you control the people
2) Poverty — Increase the Poverty level as high as possible, poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them to live.
3) Debt — Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.
4) Gun Control — Remove the ability to defend themselves from the Government. That way you are able to create a police state.
5) Welfare — Take control of every aspect of their lives (Food, Housing, and Income).
6) Education — Take control of what people read and listen to — take control of what children learn in school.
7) Religion — Remove the belief in the God from the Government and schools.
8) Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to take (Tax) the wealthy with the support of the poor.
We were warned by Nikita Kruschev that they would never have to fire a shot, and that America would fall into their hands like an over ripened fruit.
We allowed these humanist professors, teachers, and former administrations to appoint corrupt judges, we voted for a familiar name on the ballot, (Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer et al. We voted twice for Bill Clinton, even though we knew he lied to us. Then we voted for Obama twice, even though we know he appointed corrupt judges. We allowed the political correctness to take over which was regurgitated from children who became professors of our schools to incubate even more in the public schools and higher education, when even common sense dictated we knew this was wrong. We allowed school boards to teach our children not to respect our flag, have a prayer in school. Then we allowed the irrational decisions to let the child decide what gender they are. And lo and behold many fell for it all.
Now Nancy Pelosi has appointed yet another communist to a position of power. Clyburn. America the giant is now awakening to this horror and it is up to us to do something about it and the sooner the better, for Nancy and company are going to appoint more communists to positions of power. This has to stop and now.
It is time to make a return to Him. Let us pray fervently that it isn’t too late.
There are many more classes of guest worker visas than just H1B, H2A and H2B, and the H2B visa includes construction workers. For example, there are all the NAFTA visas, and then there is the H2R visa, just as some more examples…