America has now lost 10 million jobs from the coronavirus fallout, and Joe Biden is blaming President Trump for it. Despite these job losses, the U.S. is still on track to grant several hundred thousand visas for foreign workers to take American jobs, plus UCLA proves that even during these crazy times, leftwing indoctrination is alive and well on college campuses. All that and more on today’s show!

With America losing 10 million jobs in just the past two weeks, it’s time to reevaluate our visa programs in which hundreds of thousands of American jobs are given to foreign workers. Enough is enough! It’s time to put America first.

A UCLA professor is using his black history class to organize a campaign to aid in providing sanctuary to illegal alien students and staff. Why are illegal aliens being hired for staff positions in the first place? It appears that even with the coronavirus crisis, leftwing indoctrination continues unabated at Americas colleges and universities.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

