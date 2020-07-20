President Trump laid down an IQ challenge on Sunday to both Joe Biden and Fox News host Chris Wallace. In a wide-ranging interview on Fox News, President Trump told Wallace that Biden is not fit to be president. Joe Biden rarely “comes out of his basement” and hides in Delaware giving teleprompter remarks. Wallace seemed to be up for Trump’s IQ Challenge. Will Joe Biden join them? Who would win?

The battle between Georgia’s Republican governor and Atlanta’s Democrat mayor takes a new turn. Can you say “race card?” Plus, things are getting so bad in Oregon, that some people are ready to become part of Idaho.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

