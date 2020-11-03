Election Day! Gary Varvel | Nov 3, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.1/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
Much like 2016, we need God to intervene on our behalf and make sense of this. We need guidance, providence, and protection. It’s looking a lot like 1776 all over again, and this is a good thing. We need to be reliant on God, not politicians, not even the Constitution.
God alone can fix things. He may use Trump and others to do the fixing, but these people would be powerless and exposed without the hand of God upon them.
Thank you Lord for intervening in 2016. Thank you Lord in advance, for the great and mighty work you’re about to show us now.
The disgraceful Democrat Party not only hates President Trump, they also hate God.
To fully advance the Dishonorable Democrat’s destructive agendas of socialism, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the disguise of “anti-discrimination.”