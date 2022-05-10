Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the media are in disarray as Americans reject the leftwing policies of CRT, open borders, school indoctrination, and more. From school board to city council elections, concerned citizen and parents are stepping forward to take America back.

Bobby Eberle was a recent guest on The Texas Backyard and discussed his experiences in politics and why the 2022 elections are so important. Find out how YOU can make a difference!

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel