The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of hope for America. King dreamed of a colorblind society, where people were judged on merit rather than skin color. What would MLK think of America today?
Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the left continually push racial division. Critical race theory seeks to label some Americans as oppressors. There are now segregated graduations on some college campuses. Is the MLK legacy gone forever?
Joe Biden continues to recall civil rights activism that didn’t happen. Plus, a San Diego-area YMCA shames a girl for being upset over a naked man in her shower.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
MLK certainly would not recognize his “Made in China” statue, which like woke Democrat “Made in China” policies promote the corrupted foreign socialist ideas that destroy the contents of American born men’s characters, by promoting in division. the destruction of American’s ability to unbiasedly love one another love one another, by refusing to use the color of their skin to take precedence in social matters over the contents of their characters.
In his “I have a dream speech” he stated that “I don’t want people to judge me by the color of my skin.”,,,,and that is no reason that a man should be killed for it, which is the true reason he lost his life. In the same way the woke skin coloring Liberals are killing this American nation, forcing Americans to judge an even reward people not for the contents of their characters or ability to acquire MLK statures of personal integrity, but just show up with a good skin tan and take all the socially redistributed earned life forces others they can. This road to hell is not paved with innocent good intentions, but planned perfidy of a democrat political party of race pandering.
Probably the same thing I think about them now.
He would be mad. He had a Doctrine degree in education. He set a high bar but democrats keep lowering the bar. I think he would not like the baby mama and baby daddy idea. I don’t think he would like the idea that Demon rats are letting criminals free from jail. The black on black crime I think would make his head Explode with anger.
