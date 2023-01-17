The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is one of hope for America. King dreamed of a colorblind society, where people were judged on merit rather than skin color. What would MLK think of America today?

Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the left continually push racial division. Critical race theory seeks to label some Americans as oppressors. There are now segregated graduations on some college campuses. Is the MLK legacy gone forever?

Joe Biden continues to recall civil rights activism that didn’t happen. Plus, a San Diego-area YMCA shames a girl for being upset over a naked man in her shower.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

