White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to do damage control following Joe Biden’s disastrous press conference. As Biden stumbled through questions from reporters and gave sometimes incoherent responses, it became clear that Psaki and others would have to clean up the mess.

Biden called into question the legitimacy of the upcoming 2022 elections. Biden told reporters assembled at the rare White House press conference that because his election bills failed, trust in the 2022 elections has been hurt. Biden continues the politics of division.

The Republican National Committee says “see ya” to the Commission on Presidential Debates. Plus, NPR gets caught spreading fake news.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel