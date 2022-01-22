White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to do damage control following Joe Biden’s disastrous press conference. As Biden stumbled through questions from reporters and gave sometimes incoherent responses, it became clear that Psaki and others would have to clean up the mess.
Biden called into question the legitimacy of the upcoming 2022 elections. Biden told reporters assembled at the rare White House press conference that because his election bills failed, trust in the 2022 elections has been hurt. Biden continues the politics of division.
The Republican National Committee says “see ya” to the Commission on Presidential Debates. Plus, NPR gets caught spreading fake news.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
So just to be clear, the democrats maintain that the 2020 election which they proclaim Joe Biden won was a fair and honest election… but now if they dont get their “voting rights” legislation past 2022, 2024, and beyond will never be fair again even though they would be just like 2020. And that’s not even the unbelievable part… Whats even more unbelievable are all the liberal masked sheep nodding in agreement with that kind of twisted logic…