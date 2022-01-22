A police officer was killed and another seriously injured in a shooting at a residence in the New York City neighborhood of Harlem on Friday.
The suspect was shot by police and is in hospital.
At a press conference, Chief of Detectives James Essig said that at 6.15 pm three officers responded to a call from a woman in a dispute with her son.
Upon entering an apartment, officers spoke with a son and the mother, who informed officers the son she was disputing with was in a back bedroom.
Two officers went down a narrow hallway towards the bedroom when the door swung open and “numerous shots were fired, striking both officers – one fatally, and one is here in Harlem Hospital in critical condition,” Essig said.A gunman identified as Lashawn J. McNeil was shot by police Friday night in New York City after allegedly shooting two officers, killing one, authorities say.[/caption]The suspect, Lashawn McNeill, 47, was shot by the third officer in the arm and the head as he tried to leave. He is in critical condition.
The officer who was killed was identified by police as 22-year-old Jason Rivera.
“I am struggling to find the word to express the tragedy we are enduring,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the press conference. “We are mourning and we are angry.”
“The three officers who arrived at that scene were doing their job,” she said, adding that “in a moment, a young 22-year-old life was ended and another forever altered.”
Mayor Eric Adams, a former policeman, was also at Harlem Hospital where the injured officer was taken, and where others gathered.
“This week alone, four of our officers have been shot. An 11 month old baby was shot. This isn’t just an attack on the NYPD. It’s an attack on New York City,” Adams said.
The mayor, who took office on Jan. 1 and is the former police commissioner, came to office after an electoral campaign in which insecurity was one of the arguments he repeated the most, promising to return order to the city, starting with a greater police presence.
The incident is the latest in a recent spate of violence in the city, including two officers shot in the leg in separate incidents this week, one who was injured when he was shot in his car on New Year’s Day, and the fatalities of a 40-year-old woman who was shoved into the path of a subway train, another 19-year-old woman who was shot during a Burger King robbery, and the baby girl who was hit by a stray bullet, according to local media. EFE
Democrats plan is coming together. Instead of defunding police they just let their supporters get away with murdering them. Two birds with one stone. Get rid of police and please their supporters. Disgusting. Why do politicians still have armed protection if they plans are so safe.
“Black people make up 23 percent of New York’s population, but they commit 75 percent of all shootings. … Whites are 33 percent of the city’s population, but they commit fewer than 2 percent of all shootings…
“These disparities mean that virtually every time that police in New York are called out after a shooting, they are being summoned into minority neighborhoods looking for minority suspects.”
EVERYBODY should be held accountable for their actions,
but the Democrat politicians want the Black votes, so they make “get out of jail Free” laws to protect the Black thugs and keep them on their Democrat Party Plantation.
Why do politicians still have armed protection if they plans are so safe.
Because they THINK they are important, they are NOT. They all can be replaced if need be.
Per Fox News this morning, the suspect, Lashawn McNeill, 47 has a criminal record a mile long. Why was he not in prison? Answer: The communist Democrats want criminals to run wild in society. Of course these same communist Democrats have armed security. May God rest the officer’s soul in peace. I hope the officer that is in critical condition will have a full recovery.
James Madison understood that, ” If Men Were Angles , No Government ” …Police,… ” would Be Necessary. If Angles were To Govern Neither External Nor Internal Controls on Government would Be Necessary in Framing A Government Which Is To Be Administrated By Men Over Men , The Great Difficulty Lies In This; You Must First Enable The Government To Control The Governed And In The Next place Oblige It To Control Itself. ” The problem, This ,Socialist, Communist, democrat Party Of America, is ( Defunding The Police, ) and is Administrated By Joe Biden’s Leftist elite.
Part 1—These stories are being written on a daily basis—with different names and different places. Criminals are more and more emboldened—prosecutors are more and more reluctant to charge—judges and juries don’t want to convict—Liberal politicians use race to claim police brutality against minorities—riot and protest groups like BLM and Antifa wail at the loss of Black civilians but are deafeningly quiet at the loss of Black police officers—race baiters such as Sharpton and Jackson beat the drum of systemic racism and continued oppression against Blacks. The Media waits in the shadows for just the right elements to push a narrative and sensationalize a story to national attention.
Part 2—Those who are chosen get unlimited press coverage while their families receive large monetary settlements—the unchosen are never known by name—they receive neither glory nor recognition—they are merely statistics and nameless faces who became collateral damage. I, for one, am beyond tired of all the catchy political slogans that this, that, or the other life matters as though certain lives command a special value in the scheme of Life. The Creator of Life looks down upon this Earth 24/7 and sees the senseless and inexcusable barbarism that certain elements of humanity are unleashing upon others. ALL LIVES ARE IMPORTANT AND ALL LIVES MATTER IN THE EYES OF GOD. And the stupid human beings who, in their willful ignorance and arrogance, think that “their kind” is somehow bigger and better than all others had better get their value system in order.
This insanity has got to stop. We’re starting to look like a tribal nation over here—among other things—and it is high time that the insolent take a back seat.
Condolences to the fallen officer’s family—and my the other fully recover.
the black deblasio is in way over his head as mayor and his democrat idiology and his racial fear of white people or should i say hate
of white people are a mitagated disaster.
And the Democrat voters continue to vote in these complete incompetent loser’s. After abject failure and crime through the roof, these same NY voters, scratch their heads, and wonder ‘what happened’? Then, next election, they vote for ANOTHER baby killing Democrat. Amazingly stupid people.
You New Yorkers may have a wonderfully storied history of professional championship teams, especially the NY Yankees. However, that really has nothing to do with you and everything to do with talent from ‘outsiders’. Voting New Yorkers on the other hand, are just plain old stupid! My God, these leftist Democrats are absolutely destroying YOUR city. Why do you all continue to do the same thing, year after year, and expect something different?