In what has to be the worst press conference ever, Joe Biden answered “questions” from reporters and reinforced the notion that real journalism is dead. The reporters asked Biden how he “felt” about President Trump’s actions following Election Day. Biden slammed Trump as an “embarrassment” for not already conceding. Don’t the Democrats and media want to know if this is a free and fair election?

With election results currently contested in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as votes still being tabulated in Arizona, the 2020 Election is far from over. Many voters and even government election officials have signed affidavits alleging voter fraud.

Fox News continues its fall among conservatives. Plus, the left calls for unity while actually trying to blacklist Trump supporters.

