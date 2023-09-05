Refuse to turn in an assignment? No big deal! Portland Public Schools are testing a program that would eliminate students receiving a zero if they fail to turn in an assignment or are caught cheating. The move is begin pushed as a more “equitable” solution to education. What do you think?
A student can turn in zero percent of an assignment and still receive at least fifty percent of the grade. Does that seem fair to the students who work hard and turn in all their assignments?
Tony Fauci is back on television urging people to “mask up.” Plus, evidence continues to mount against the Biden crime family.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“The move is begin pushed as a more “equitable” solution to education.”
This is just like all the woke Democrat children get a trophies after a game of football. It doesn’t matter if your team won or lost or even if they played in the game, they deserve a trophy.
Now these same woke Democrat fool educators are applying their same insane logic to education. It doesn’t matter if a child learned anything with them going to school. If they feel they should be a heart surgeon then they deserve to be a heart surgeon in accordance with the Democrat’s insane woke equity education systems and philosophy. 🙁 🙁 🙁
What ever happened to a child will learn to read, write and do arithmetic, or they will repeat the grade of school until they do??
The objective of sending children to school is for them to learn. Not to being a day care for a drug addict.
More and more, the left’s wanting to ‘graduate’ nothing but DUMBOS… ALL BECAUSE they know they can control them easier.
evidence continues to mount against the Biden crime family.
Yet the problem is the Spineless Republicans have to DO SOMETHING with this evidence. So don’t hold your breath.