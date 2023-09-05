Refuse to turn in an assignment? No big deal! Portland Public Schools are testing a program that would eliminate students receiving a zero if they fail to turn in an assignment or are caught cheating. The move is begin pushed as a more “equitable” solution to education. What do you think?

A student can turn in zero percent of an assignment and still receive at least fifty percent of the grade. Does that seem fair to the students who work hard and turn in all their assignments?

Tony Fauci is back on television urging people to “mask up.” Plus, evidence continues to mount against the Biden crime family.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

