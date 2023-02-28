Is Joe Biden too old to run for reelection? During a recent interview with ABC News, Biden said “just watch me” in answer to a question on whether his age is an issue for the 2024 presidential election. Having YOU been watching? Should Joe Biden run again?
From numerous gaffes to far left policies, Biden has turned out to be one of the worst presidents in memory. Democrats don’t want him to run again. And yet, Biden keeps stumbling along.
A California school district ends AP classes. Plus, the Department of Energy says the likely source of COVID was the Wuhan lab.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Age wouldn’t be an issue if you weren’t senile joe.
Senile, corrupt, immoral, traitorous, and an obedient fool.
Age is not an issue, only to people and parties who like their politicians prefer their old Prunes to ripe Plums,,,,dry and wrinkly, and prefer to use their prunes to cure the ailments of the body politic as enemas, over opposite ended nourishing drinks, who prefer to cut off the budding harvests when attempting to prune the tree of liberty of its fruitful freedoms, than pick the ripe plums in their proper season. When democrats attempt to brew a batch of plum wine, too many of their fruit flies fall into the brew and the only thing produced is vinegar. These puckering prune faced politicians belong in the compost heap with the rest of the animal dung where at least after festering for a while, they would later have some modicum of productive use. Those who offer another electoral night out on the town with Joe, can’t even tell the difference between a real date and an old prune.
Age is not a difference, only if your Country is run by a dummy, who has just been recently manufactured like Kamala, or has sat on the shelf for the past 50 years in Congress, getting his strings pulled so hard and finicking that they get wrapped so tight about the head that all circulations of sanity goes blank. Age is indeed just a number, and when your number comes up, and it’s time to bow out, if you refuse to go, all that is left for the people to see is the back side of a bent over puppet singing Hi lily Hi Low, where on every tree there sits a bird that sing their songs of love,,,,and indeed their songs of love are a sad song, where “Don’t ask me how I know” becomes a known reality 5 minutes into the date and you are asked to shake their hands and bow, and move to the gay puppet master’s dance tunes, fit only for a :”Don;t ask don;t tell” existence.
