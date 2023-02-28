Is Joe Biden too old to run for reelection? During a recent interview with ABC News, Biden said “just watch me” in answer to a question on whether his age is an issue for the 2024 presidential election. Having YOU been watching? Should Joe Biden run again?

From numerous gaffes to far left policies, Biden has turned out to be one of the worst presidents in memory. Democrats don’t want him to run again. And yet, Biden keeps stumbling along.

A California school district ends AP classes. Plus, the Department of Energy says the likely source of COVID was the Wuhan lab.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

