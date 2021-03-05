White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has become known for dodging questions and telling reporters she will “circle back” to them with answers. Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany believes she knows why Psaki is having so much trouble: it’s part Jen Psaki and part Joe Biden. Is McEnany right?
Kayleigh McEnany, now an analyst for Fox News, says that she always knew where former President Trump stood on the issues and that she had access to him so that she was prepared. McEnany says it’s a different story with Joe Biden.
Joe Biden continues to push division while saying he wants unity. Plus, an Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out to CBS News.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Like Einstein stated: The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Jen Psaki keeps “circling back”, so in essence Psaki meets the definition, that Einstein so eloquently stated above. In fact, all liberals meet Einstein’s definition of insanity.
Including their VOTERS!
I just relearned about Albert Einstein in my history class at college. He was an amazing scientist. Yes Psaki doesn’t seem to know her history as well as others in the Democrat party like AOC. Perhaps an course in History would help them all relearn how Socialism and Communism destroyed countries but also their government too. I truly think Democrats are missing a nuclei in their brains, for they can’t seem to come up with anything new.
They can’t come up with anything new, since Obama will not le them. He is driving this bus, not Biden.
They’re just missing a brain, period.
From what I have seen so far McEanay compared Psaki is like comparing A team with a razor sharp cutting edge to B team floundering for answeres However, I can see where Biden is a real handicap. She would do better to stay in touch with “Nance” as Biden calls her . Anything Peolsi wants or agrees to, Biden will follow. How did this country and the Republicans let this happen?
IT happened, cause of the planned demic of covid.
When you have billionaires pouring money into court judges wallets or pockets, they will turn their eyes the other way and not look at true evidence on why an election had irregularities and fraud. This is how it happened. President Trump truly won, but I do believe these judges were most likely paid to look the other way, and threw out the lawsuits. They knew Pres. Trump would be put into office, so that may too be another reason on why they looked the other way. They probably didn’t like President Trump.
IN which case, those judges should be hanging from the gallows, right along side those who STOLE the election.. JUST THE SAME as those rich folk, who paid them off.
I don’t believe it’s money. They have SOMETHING on C.J. Roberts that keeps him obedient!
Where as I believe, Roberts is JUST THAT MUCH of a rancid traitor, they don’t NEED something on him.. He’s just that way, naturally!
And we thought the Obama administration was evil and incompetent…
This is the Obama 3.0 and it is incompetent and corrupt. Obama is running this show, not Biden. Biden is so mentally handicap, De. Jill has to answer the questions for him! He will not be in office for very long!
He will be declared ” unfit ” in a few more weeks! He is only there to perform the presidential duties that no one else can perform, like EO and certain moves that a VP is not allowed to do, or perform!
The only thing I want to ‘circle back to’ is the time before the Democrats stole the election. You know, when we had a president who actually cared about Americans and our country.
That time would be Reagan years, But I just read, some interesting things he did while he was President. I am not so certain it helped other countries like Russia. But he was truly Patriotic to his country and that I can commend him for.
Yes, that is what I would love to see, unfortunately, the HR.1 will never let us get out of this communist/socialist administration.
I’d certainly love to see us go back, to just AFTER trump got inaugurated the first time, WHERE HE STILL MAINTAINED KNOWLEDGE of what the left tried and did, SO HE COULD STOP IT happening..
Really miss seeing the beautiful Kayleigh and her lowering the boom! (constantly) on the lame brain, hard of hearing and rude liberals.
And that is exactly how Democrats are. They are rude, snotty, disrespectful, loud (I rarely hear Conservatives being loud unless you are Lindsey Graham. He gets pretty loud sometimes) and they are destructive to the world around them; especially if they are not getting their way. They intimidate, they bully, and a lot of the times violent, then they are hypocrites when they talk about the conservatives being “white Supremacist” and domestic terrorists, when they take a blind eye to their BLM or Antifa people. They are truly 100% hypocrites.
These are very sick people in this administration, and we will be stuck with them, for at least 20 years. They will rig all of our elections!