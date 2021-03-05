White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has become known for dodging questions and telling reporters she will “circle back” to them with answers. Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany believes she knows why Psaki is having so much trouble: it’s part Jen Psaki and part Joe Biden. Is McEnany right?

Kayleigh McEnany, now an analyst for Fox News, says that she always knew where former President Trump stood on the issues and that she had access to him so that she was prepared. McEnany says it’s a different story with Joe Biden.

Joe Biden continues to push division while saying he wants unity. Plus, an Andrew Cuomo accuser speaks out to CBS News.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

