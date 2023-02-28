President Biden made a controversial declaration during a Black History Month event Monday, saying, while he might be a “White boy,” he isn’t “stupid.”

At a White House reception, Biden appeared to hit Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., when he declared, “It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters and Black history matters. I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation.”

But it was another statement from the event that went viral when Biden was boasting about his knowledge of the Divine Nine historically Black fraternities and sororities.

Biden says ‘I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid’ at Black History Month event

WASHINGTON — President Biden told a White House audience “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid” in a cringeworthy attempt at self-deprecating humor during an event celebrating Black History Month.

The 80-year-old president made the bizarre remark moments after joking that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is black, no longer talks to him.

“I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid. I know where the power is … you think I’m joking. I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine,” Biden said, referring to a group of African-American fraternities and sororities.

