Democrat Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson has undergone a radical transformation. Just a few years ago, Pearson appeared to be a clean-cut, college kid. Now, he has a new accent, new hair style, and was expelled from the Tennessee state House. Is he a true radical or just a political opportunist?

A video has surfaced from Pearson’s college days where he is appealing to both Democrats and Republicans. Now, Pearson models himself as a Black Panther activist. Which version is real?

More examples emerge of the leftwing takeover of schools. Plus, the fallout from Bud Light’s transgender partnership is dramatic.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

