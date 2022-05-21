Feeling the pain at the pump from high gas prices? You are not alone. In the Joe Biden economy, Americans are now paying over $4 per gallon in all fifty states. This is the first time prices have ever topped $4 for the entire country!

While inflation continues to climb, and the stock market continues to fall, Joe Biden and his team blame Putin and evil corporations for the rising gas prices. They are also taking this opportunity to push green energy.

Twitter releases its “crisis misinformation policy” led by a purveyor of misinformation. Plus, Joe Biden records a new low among Hispanic voters.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

