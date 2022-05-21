Feeling the pain at the pump from high gas prices? You are not alone. In the Joe Biden economy, Americans are now paying over $4 per gallon in all fifty states. This is the first time prices have ever topped $4 for the entire country!
While inflation continues to climb, and the stock market continues to fall, Joe Biden and his team blame Putin and evil corporations for the rising gas prices. They are also taking this opportunity to push green energy.
Twitter releases its “crisis misinformation policy” led by a purveyor of misinformation. Plus, Joe Biden records a new low among Hispanic voters.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Historic Biden Economy: Destruction, pain, hunger, anger and record inflation.
To rub salt into the wound: This was all a deliberate plan, orchestrate and fabricated by the treasonous Democrat Party and their corrupt puppet president Joe “B”iden Obama administration.
The Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people, by restricting U.S. oil production, increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees in order to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Remember that there are of those in the biden admin that are communist in one way or another, the only thing they want is the total destruction of this country no matter what. Even the biden monster said that it wants gas prices as high in this country as they are in Europe, well in Europe the gas prices are $9.00 per liter which comes out to about 35 dollars per gallon. The satan worshipping DEMONcrats do not care anything about the American people which is why they are sending billions upon billions to Ukraine and sending trucks loaded with baby formula to the border, look at what those in office have said about things such as abortion, that every baby in this country needs to be disposed of up to 3 years old.
The satan worshipping DEMONcrats are just that they are demons and will do anything to cause as much harm to this country as they can, they have only hate for the nation even tho they hide behind the constitution.
AND SO DO their voters!
LET’S GO BRANDON !!!!!
THANKS, MALARKEY KING !!!!!