In a leaked Joe Biden audio recording, Biden is heard telling then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire Ukrainian official Viktor Shokin in order to receive $1 billion in U.S. aid. Shokin was investigating Burisma Holdings, a company in which Biden’s son, Hunter, sat on the board. The leaked audio reveals Biden’s willingness to send the aid once the firing was done. This is a clear quid pro quo, and Barack Obama and Joe Biden should be held accountable.

As Democrats push mail-in voting, more examples popped up this week on why that is NOT a good idea. Plus, Democrat Kamala Harris is pushing an anti-free speech resolution against those who say “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu.”

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel