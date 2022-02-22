As far left Democrats continue to push a radical, woke agenda, independents and moderate Democrats are turning away. Critical race theory and other woke education programs have caused parents who have voted Democrat in the past to reevaluate which party truly cares about education.

As witnessed from the recent school board recall elections in San Francisco, moderate Democrats are realizing that their party has been taken over by radicals who do not represent them. Independent voters have already said goodbye to Joe Biden and the far left. Now Democrats are joining too.

The media continue to ignore the “other” gun stories. Plus, male swimmer Lia Thomas dominates at the Ivy League Women’s Championships.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

