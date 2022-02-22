As far left Democrats continue to push a radical, woke agenda, independents and moderate Democrats are turning away. Critical race theory and other woke education programs have caused parents who have voted Democrat in the past to reevaluate which party truly cares about education.
As witnessed from the recent school board recall elections in San Francisco, moderate Democrats are realizing that their party has been taken over by radicals who do not represent them. Independent voters have already said goodbye to Joe Biden and the far left. Now Democrats are joining too.
The media continue to ignore the “other” gun stories. Plus, male swimmer Lia Thomas dominates at the Ivy League Women’s Championships.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Democrat Mothets And Fathers of Youngh Children are Beginning To Reali ze that the Democrat party no longer Represents Them or neccesarily cares about them or about how they feel. As A For mer Democrat Representative. Who wasn-t a democrat any longer after being a democrat, to parhrase hi m, He said ” I didn’t leave the Party, The Party Left Me. “
The great deceivers of false Proclaimed American loyalty in BOTH parties who in action prove to be planted anti-American moles and underminers of our very Constitutional foundations, need to be cut out of each party like the American cancer that they are. Republicans are way ahead of the Democrats in the de-horning of our own wayward pathological establishment RINO traitors who are bent on restoring the people and party operatives in control of the nation like a Putin on a mission to reclaim not only Ukraine, but the entire Soviet Union. This American nation cannot survive half free in control by THE PEOPLE and half International Socialist run by people more interested in protecting their generations of stolen power from THE PEOPLE to themselves. Democracy is not the rule by the elite, and this B.S. media propaganda that some people are above the law and too large to take down must end ,now,,,in law,, or will end later in rebellion.
May the trend continue.
I hope you are not referring to Lia Thomas. Those sexual Self-converted opportunists who imagine in their minds they are women should be required to surgically alter their bodies before being allowed to compete in any sport as a gender other than what they were born as. Hormone injections not enough of a commitment. This necessary requirement would separate the corrupt opportunists from the actual mentally ill and make GUYS like Thomas think twice about an irreversible permanent commitment that in truth is just a temporary feint and ruse for attention and opportunity.
That trend
The White, liberal Democrat fools who are promoting CRT or some sanitized version of it are making themselves and/or their family members targets of the hatred they are promoting against all White Americans. Some intelligent Democrats are beginning to realize this and are jumping off the CRT bandwagon. Some of the less intelligent, more radical White Democrats who continue to promote CRT will eventually suffer discrimination because of their race and will receive a well-deserved dose of poetic justice.