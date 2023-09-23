Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman continues to disgrace the U.S. Senate with his hoodies, gym shorts, and flip flops. Now, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer has endorsed Fetterman’s fashion by relaxing the Senate dress code to an “anything goes” style.
Fetterman can wear whatever he wants, yet staffers and others must adhere to traditional business attire. Why do the Democrat insist on moving the bar (any bar) lower and lower and lower?
Ukrainian President Zelensky comes to Washington for more money. Plus, the border crisis is even worse than last year.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
I am still amazed that the Yankee Democrats of Pennsylvania would stoop so low as to vote this radical, mentally handicapped, bum to represent them in congress. And I am amazed that the Yankee Democrats would vote for the treasonous, demented, corrupt, puppet Joe Beijing Biden to be their president.
Democrat party cult supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational thought and who simply do not understand reality or basic economics. Democrat Party cult disciples are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive self-fabricated lies and beliefs.
I think it was more a “VOTE FOR HIM< so we don't get Dr OZ"
Remember how the original change came about so it continues. Wait until a press conference is held in shower clothing..