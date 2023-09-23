Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman continues to disgrace the U.S. Senate with his hoodies, gym shorts, and flip flops. Now, Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer has endorsed Fetterman’s fashion by relaxing the Senate dress code to an “anything goes” style.

Fetterman can wear whatever he wants, yet staffers and others must adhere to traditional business attire. Why do the Democrat insist on moving the bar (any bar) lower and lower and lower?

Ukrainian President Zelensky comes to Washington for more money. Plus, the border crisis is even worse than last year.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

