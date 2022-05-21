The head of the Archdiocese of San Francisco told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday that she may no longer receive communion over her stance on abortion.
Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone informed Pelosi, who represents the congressional district that includes San Francisco, of his decision by letter. He said he warned her on April 7 to either stop supporting abortion rights or stop publicly talking about her Catholic faith or else he’d withhold communion.
“As you have not publicly repudiated your position on abortion and continue to refer to your Catholic faith in justifying your position and to receive Holy Communion, that time has now come,” Cordileone wrote.
“Therefore, in light of my responsibility as the archbishop of San Francisco to be ‘concerned for all the Christian faithful entrusted to [my] care,’ by means of this communication I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of penance.”
Pelosi, a Democrat, joined with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer earlier this month calling for Congress to pass legislation codifying Roe vs. Wade into law. The landmark Supreme Court ruling legalized abortion in the United States in 1973.
A leaked draft high court opinion earlier this month, though, indicated the justices are considering overturning Roe vs. Wade.
The Senate voted against codifying legal abortion on May 11, legislation that likely would’ve passed the Democratic-controlled House.
It would appear thar this House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, worships herself and the Democrat Party more than she worships, Loves and fears the Lord God Almighty.
#6 of the 10 Commandments from God – “Thou Shalt Not Kill/Murder”
Nancy Pelosi, ” “be sure your sins will find you out”
NUMBERS 32:23
KING JAMES VERSION (KJV) Nancy Pelosi, ” No Man can serve two Masters …..”
pITY they don’t burst into flame,s MERELY from stepping inside a church!
My question would be: Why is the Archbishop just now making this decision? Surely, Nancy has held her position on abortion for a long time. It looks to me like she should have been called on it long befor now.
AND Not just her..
Actually, he’s trying to avoid the lawsuit that will occur when she burns her throat trying to take the sacrament…
And joe should be next!
I love that this happened. Either you’re a Catholic, or you’re not. You can’t claim to be Catholic AND pro-abortion – especially with the abortion up until full term aspect! I believe the 5th commandment says, “Thou shalt not kill.”
It will be interesting to see how she responds. I’m guessing some political speak about her religion being between her and God and she’s
okay with it. Maybe she’ll try to change churches in hopes of finding one that will still give her the sacrament of communion. Can’t imagine any that would do that since this letter came from up high in her area.
It’s not a good look though, to have your bishop calling you out. I agree, Biden should get the same letter. They are both hypocrits.
Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, was a SUNDAY Only, Catholic, For the rest of the time, Nancy PELOSI Was a democrat, ” NO -one can serve two masters…”
All politicians who support abortion should be banned from church