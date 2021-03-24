Is Kamala Harris being groomed for the presidency? Joe Biden has a hard time getting through the most basic of speeches. He recently couldn’t remember the name of his secretary of defense or where he worked (The Pentagon)! Biden also had a hard time navigating the stairs of Air Force One. How much longer can Biden last?

A directive being circulated throughout the White House may be an indication of more to come from Kamala Harris. The Biden Administration has now been changed to the Biden-Harris Administration. Is this part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” campaign?

Did CNN get caught staging an illegal border crossing? Plus, a Chicago suburb becomes the first city in the country to start paying reparations.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

