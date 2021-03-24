BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – The gun debate reignited after a shooter opened fire at a Boulder, Colo., grocery store on Monday, leaving 10 people dead. Part of the conversation surrounded a ban on assault weapons recently overturned in Boulder.
The City of Boulder passed the ordinance banning assault weapons in 2018. According to the City of Boulder Attorney, Thomas Carr, the decision by the district court judge was issued on March 11, siding with a National Rifle Association (NRA)-backed legal challenge. The judge enjoined enforcement, which means enforcement was prohibited.
Following Monday’s shooting, questions were raised about the ban and if it could have prevented the suspect from purchasing a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16, as noted in the arrest affidavit released Tuesday.
Based on the public facts of the case, the answer to that question is impossible to know for sure. For example, investigators have not said where the suspected shooter purchased the pistol or other pertinent details about the weapon used on Monday.
City of Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver said he does not believe the ordinance would have prevented Monday’s mass shooting in his city.
“No, I’m not sure it would have prevented it. In fact, no laws are going to prevent 100% of these kinds of events, but everything helps,” said Weaver.
Weaver went on to say he still supported the ordinance.
“Part of the purpose of the ban was to let people know we don’t want weapons like that in Boulder and part of the purpose the ban was to also try and prop our state legislators into taking action,” said Weaver.
The Colorado State Shooting Association (CSSA) is the official state association of the National NRA. CSSA supports the judge’s ruling on Boulder’s ordinance.
“That you’re going to have criminals, who at the heart level, are evil and malicious and they are all of a sudden going to become law-abiding citizens, and are going to respect these gun control laws, is ridiculous,” said CSSA President John Seville.
Seville said there should be more focus on what’s causing gun violence instead of controlling access to firearms.
“What can we do to minimize violence? What can we do to minimize violence in our culture as a whole? What can we do to equip Colorado citizens in the safe use of firearms for personal defense, and work with the legislature whenever possible,” said Seville.
According to Carr, the city has 49 days from when the decision was issued to file a notice of appeal. Carr says the city is reviewing its options now. Weaver said the city will likely file an appeal and expects the case could end up in the Colorado Supreme Court.
I would like to see the study and facts supporting this claim.
In red states, where open carry is the rule, personal violent crime is lower. I don’t see how banning law abiding citizens’ personal protection would possibly “help”.
I’d prefer to die by gunshot, rather than death by knife, bat, claw hammer, drain cleaner. The idiots in Washington will never understand that people are going to ki** each other no matter what you make illegal. In England, it’s unlawful to have a steak knife. So, it’s Steak Tar Tar for everyone.
At one time Colorado had a low gun related crime rate but after 2 generations of California and New York invaders conquering the state, it’s no surprise that they’ve had 3 mass shootings since the days of pervert Clinton.
IF ‘everything helps’. FINE. HOW”S about keeping Crooks the hell in jAIL!.. Oh and stopping MUSLIMS FROM COMING IN and getting guns!
According to the story the gun was a Ruger AR-556 pistol. That is almost a $1000 weapon. I’d like to know where he got the money for it.
Has anyone seen anything about him having a job? Why Boulder? Why that particular store?
As far as the Boulder ban preventing the purchase he could have bought the gun in another city if he couldn’t buy it in Boulder. I don’t see their ban as a factor. He lived in Arvada which is 21 miles from Boulder and presumably doesn’t have a ban on scary looking guns.
Another oddity. All the victims were white. The left is claiming the Atlanta shooting was racist although there is no proof that race is the motive. But, if that was a racist shooting maybe this one is too. Boulder is the home of Colorado University. It is definitely a very diverse city, so it seems odd that he could shoot 10 people in a supermarket and all of them be white.
According to another story this guy was already on the FBI’s radar. Of course the FBI is too busy playing politics to protect citizens but who was he playing around with that got him noticed by the FBI?
Great questions that will not be answered, unfortunately. The Left is scrambling to pin racism and supremacy on the White people who were murdered by a POC.
All the pols are too busy playing CYA games to make any effort to go after the real cause of gun violence – the loonies that would use knives, rocks, or clubs to get the hate out of their systems for a few moments.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see the FBI/govt have already TOLD THE PRESS “ignore this being a racist shooting, or else”.
What strikes me is that according to the Daily Mail, Alissa wrote in a July 2019 Facebook post wrote: “Yeah if these racist Islamophobic people would stop hacking my phone and let me have a normal life I probably could.” and then he goes out and does something that increases our distrust of Islam and Muslims. Go figure.
How dare you show your islamophobia, by questioning him.. That’s wrongspeak. OFF to the gulags with you, for “INCLUSIVE re-education!”
Not to mention, that that particular type of firearm is classed as a pistol by the ATF, not an assault rifle – so the ban wouldn’t have applied anyway.
I’ll answer your first question. He just got a $1400 stimulus check.
Terrorist organizations will provide weapons for their terrorist wannabe soldiers. The question is where do the terrorist organizations get their money? Oboob gave several terrorist run countries and organizations money along the the blessings from Senile Joe, cement face Pelosi, little chucky schumer, horrible Hillary, and other big shots in that communist party. One question I’d like to have answered is how many victims were Christian or Jewish? Dummycrats are unleashing a religious war against Christians and Jews using Muslims as their henchmen until this country becomes full fledged Stalinist communist.
From what i remember, a good # of these ‘mass shooters’, AFTER THE FACT, we find out were on the “FBI’s radar”.. YET THEY STILL supposedly passed backround checks.. SO WHAT good is a bloody backround check then!?!
you cant have mine you tyrant.
Here we are again, folks who don’t seem to comprehend the actual problem, “PEOPLE” ! Guns are inanimate objects and do not move by themselves, they require the operation of a “PERSON” , it is the intent of the PERSON that creates the problem and often there is a choice of what that individual “PERSON” chooses as a weapon!
Wake up folks! Realize the actual problem and try to deal with what is truly causing the problems. I will give anyone $500.00 who can prove to me that an inanimate object can move independently on its own without any assistance and create death to anyone!
Now, lastly, why do they call criminals, criminals? Because they don’t follow the law, therefore if that is true then what laws will cause criminals to obey the law? Those of you who believe making laws against guns will make you safer are completely delusional and truly unfortunately ignorant of reality! You only succeed in making criminals out of law abiding citizens.
Of course the FBI had this perpetrator / Muslim in their crosshairs, long before the shootings occurred and as usual they did nothing. If the FBI would have had a Conservative white person in their crosshairs, the FBI would have had a swat team at that white persons home. Secondly, I suggest that the Boulder Mayor get the criminals off of the streets. Liberals cannot get it through their thick heads, that if they leave felons on the street, crimes will happen!
IMO TILL they themselves, get victimized, SIMPLE facts like that, will ALWAYS fly over the heads of libtards.
O
I have not read anything about the weapon used. But, oh boy, the commie dems are all calling it an assualt weapon. Do any of you know the true definition of an assault weapon? HELL NO! For those of you curious. An assault weapon is a MILITARY GRADE weapon. FULLY AUTOMATIC. IN OTHER WORDS, A MACHINE GUN with a large capacity magazine Magazine, not a clip.
Actually, real assault weapons (machine guns) have been banned from citizen purchase/ sale/ownership for almost 100 years. During that time, you could purchase look alike weapons like copies of the Thompson Sub-machine gun which is manufactured to only fire semi-automatic. These laws have nothing to do with public safety, but only disarming the citizens in violation of the Constitution.
actually, if i could afford it i could go out and purchase a fully automatic weapon today after going through a extensive background check, the only fully automatic weapons banned are those produced after 1986. i think that is the effective date.
check out Knob Creek range near Louisville Ky, twice a year they have a machine gun shoot, everything from a thompson submachine gut to a minigun if shot.
there are also a bunch of fully automatic weapons for sale by vendors.
The Democrat, gun grabbing liberal definition of an assault weapon is based solely on how it looks. The actual functionality is irrelevant. If it looks “scary” it’s an assault weapon.
Hell, one of the liberals i remember hearing Steven crowder pann in one of his segments, felt even a .22 air rifle, was an “Assault rifle”…
The term “assault rifle” is a made up term dating back to WW2. Germans invented a rifle in late 1943 that looks very close to an AK47. Some say the AK47 is a copy of that German rifle. Because of the name the Germans called this rifle, there is no direct translation from German to English which accurately names the rifle. So it was the English speaking allies (U.S. and U.K.) that called it an assault rifle. When I was a soldier, we called it our “Metal Weapon.”
So when the U.S. Government (in the interest of multiculturalism of course) ‘imports’ those whose goal is to terminate as many American Citizens as possible; the fix is to take away our ability to defend ourselves?
I’d say the game plan is to create an absolute plutocracy, which cannot happen as long as the citizens of our country are able to create their own businesses, own property and are armed, all of which are God given rights.
If you want to see a reduction in violent crime then two things are necessary.
1. Ban liberals. Most if not all of the violence is happening in places that are run by liberals so I submit that if liberals are banned then violent crimes will decrease.
2. When some idiot like this commits murder then he forfeits his life immediately after the trial. In other words have a trial, convict him,and hang him in public within a week at the most. None of this stupidity of leaving him on Death Row for 20 years. That might not stop all of these fools but it would sure stop a lot of them.
IT would certainly make many of these folks think again!
I agree with you, judge…
BUT, I would take your logic 1 step further: A STATE cannot pass laws more restrictive than FEDERAL LAW (in this case, the 2nd Amendment). The 2nd Amendment has that pesky little phrase “… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
FIRST, it does NOT say (except for [so-called] “Assault Rifles” or weapons with “high capacity” clips/magazines).
It does NOT say that “… the right of MILITIA MEMBERS to keep an bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
It says “the right of THE PEOPLE” (as in WE, THE PEOPLE) “shall NOT be infringed” (as in RESTRICTED)!
Remember what Barack Obama lamented: The Constitution is a document of “negative rights” (that is: It is a document which serves to LIMIT what Government can do to WE, THE PEOPLE).
Neither Execute Order, nor Federal Law, nor State Law, nor City Ordinance can negate our CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS!
This is all about the Radicalized Far Left Demoncrat Socialist Party and the Deep Dark State Gun Banishment Agenda Against Our True America !!!! Such an Agenda will only benefit Criminals and Terrorists, as they could care less about any such Gun Control Laws and there are More Then Enough Guns For Them To Use Against The Otherwise Defenseless American Citizens !!!!! Gun Free Zone, By Any Laws, Have Not And Will Not Work For Our Safety !!!!!!!