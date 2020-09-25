White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany grilled CNN and its host, Brianna Keilar, over outrageous comments made about the Breonna Taylor indictment. During the White House press briefing, McEnany blasted Keilar for disparaging Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and downplaying the Black Lives Matter violence in Louisville.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted for wanton endangerment, and BLM protesters then turned into a violent mob. McEnany called out the media for ignoring actions that later led to two police officers being shot.

Nancy Pelosi isn’t so gung ho anymore about impeaching President Trump. Plus, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris continue to hide, and the media are taking notice.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

