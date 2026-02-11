House of Cards GOPUSA Staff | Feb 11, 2026 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 11 votes. Please wait... Share:
EXACTLY! The treasonous, destructive, corrupt, immoral, lying, socialist Democrat Party illegally imported ~20 million illegal immigrants only for the political advantages of the treasonous, destructive, corrupt, immoral, lying, socialist Democrat Party and forced the U.S. taxpayers to totally support them. These traitors are now trying to stop the deportation of the Democrat Party’s illegal immigrants.
Also notice the judicial branch that is giving their total support of ignoring the constitution and illegal alien immigration laws!
BECAUSE those judges, KNOW THE REPUBLICANS will never vote to remove them, so they continue to do THEIR ACTIVISM from the bench, with Impunity!