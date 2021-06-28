American athlete Gwen Berry made the U.S. Olympic team over the weekend and quickly showed why she should not be on it. As the national anthem played and other athletes faced the flag with hands over their hearts, Gwen Berry turned away. Is this a person who should be representing America at the Tokyo Olympics?
Before the anthem was finished, Berry placed a shirt over here head which read “activist athlete.” The Olympics is where athletes fight for victories and world records, not social justice and BLM. Raised fists are for the boxing ring, not for the podium.
Brandeis University is under fire for its “oppressive” words list. Plus, former President Trump brings fire and energy to his Ohio rally.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
If you don’t respect the flag and the National Anthem then you should be kicked off the Olympic team. After all you are there to represent our country, not your own perverted political insanity. It is past time to stop catering to these self-absorbed cry babies. This is about your country not about you – you whining little retard. Kick her to the curb!!!!
I thought the US Olympics committee already said “THERE Will be severe repercussions for those who bring politics into this”.
SO WHERE ARE THOSE repercussions!??
When the team boards the flight for Japan, quietly slip her onto a flight going anywhere in Africa.
And kick her out in mid air!
If the athlete does not want to represent our country by standing for the national anthem then said athlete does not have to be part of the US Olympic team.
Time for sports to draw the line in the sand in the Olympics. Kick this one off the team and give it to someone that wants to represent us.
THEY imo, SHOULD have done, that PUBLICLY RIGHT AFTER she turned her back, by STRIPPING her of her 3rd place finish, and giving it to the 4th place finisher.
How self centered ?? She wasn’t the only one up on the Podium. But if it’s Disrespectful to play the national anthem, then quit. I think you were Disrespectful to the American people and the military.
I think you were disrespectful to the American people , ” you posted and I Agree with you. This poor excuse of a Representative of America, had no respect to show in Regard for all that this country has given to her, kick her poor As* out!
I meant to comment, ” This poor excuse of a Representative for America , had no regard for all that this country has given to her…. “
I’d have loved it, if those two white gals, AFTER SEEING what she did, beat her dumb butt up!
Then I say we reject Gwen Berry. This is the lamest load of BS I have heard yet from these saphead athletes promoting their so0called causes for justice. I am surprised Kapernick and Rapinoe haven’t rushed to her defense—and maybe they have—I just haven’t heard.
You know. Gwen, you are in a very elite spot in athletics—very few people ever make it to the Olympics. You got that chance because you live in a country where you could pursue and achieve that dream. You show your gratitude by turning your back on the flag during the National Anthem. You felt like you were set up??? You need to be set straight. If you have a gripe with this country, then take your social justice crap to China or Russia—they have a few social justice issues and I’m sure an outspoken advocate like you would be welcome—but I think you understand the sarcasm—you know you can get away with it here and be a Media star. You should be kicked off the team and stripped of your medal. Get yourself a passport and a one-way ticket and be gone.
Very well put. One of the better posts.
I think perhaps Ms./Is./Xi. whatever, Berry thinks she belongs in the center of the podium instead of the side. She is obviously very bitter. It is obvious to me that she/it/them doesn’t belong on the podium at all.
AND if “ShE hates the anthem that much’ WHY THEN DID SHE SEEK to officially REPRESENT IT by fighting to join the US athletic team!
She does not meet the basic requirement for a position on the team representing the United States Olympic Team. By rejecting this country and its values, you have automatically disqualified yourself. Please move to a country you can respect.
That’s an iconic photo which will follow Gwen Berry for the rest of her days.
Berry may have come in third in the competition, but anyone who is this ungrateful to her own country is #2 in my book.
And yes, if she isn’t prepared to represent the U.S., then she should find another team, and another country.
When she turned her back on the American flag, toward where was she turning that would treat her better? Cuba? China?