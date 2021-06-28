American athlete Gwen Berry made the U.S. Olympic team over the weekend and quickly showed why she should not be on it. As the national anthem played and other athletes faced the flag with hands over their hearts, Gwen Berry turned away. Is this a person who should be representing America at the Tokyo Olympics?

Before the anthem was finished, Berry placed a shirt over here head which read “activist athlete.” The Olympics is where athletes fight for victories and world records, not social justice and BLM. Raised fists are for the boxing ring, not for the podium.

Brandeis University is under fire for its “oppressive” words list. Plus, former President Trump brings fire and energy to his Ohio rally.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

