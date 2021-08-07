CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is violating the Constitution and breaking the law, and Joe Biden is just fine with it. Walensky and the CDC just extended the eviction moratorium despite a ruling from the Supreme Court that only Congress can make such a law. Who is going to stop this Biden power grab?

The radical left loved to talk about an authoritarian presidency. Now, it’s here, and the left doesn’t seem to care. The CDC can’t tell private property owners what to do. It is an advisory organization. But Joe Biden continues to push this illegal activity. What’s next?

The NEA is suing a mom for asking questions about her daughter’s kindergarten curriculum. Plus, a member of the U.S. women’s soccer team stands while the rest of her team kneels.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

