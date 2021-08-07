CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is violating the Constitution and breaking the law, and Joe Biden is just fine with it. Walensky and the CDC just extended the eviction moratorium despite a ruling from the Supreme Court that only Congress can make such a law. Who is going to stop this Biden power grab?
The radical left loved to talk about an authoritarian presidency. Now, it’s here, and the left doesn’t seem to care. The CDC can’t tell private property owners what to do. It is an advisory organization. But Joe Biden continues to push this illegal activity. What’s next?
The NEA is suing a mom for asking questions about her daughter’s kindergarten curriculum. Plus, a member of the U.S. women’s soccer team stands while the rest of her team kneels.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
The CDC is the Centers For Disease Control? Since they are the Centers For Disease Control, since when do viruses, bacteria and fungi have anything to do with preventing landlords from collecting rent? Joe Biden’s Gestapo / Stasi defines the CDC and Rochelle Walensky. Our Country is not free anymore!
“Who is going to stop this Biden power grab?” Exactly. Where are you Republicans?? Where are you?? Who is going to stand up to this administration and its zeal for breaking the law? Even defying the Supreme Court? You don’t want to pack the Court, Biden—you want to BE the Court—the judge, jury, and executioner.
He is breaking immigration laws—other than Governors Abbott and DeSantis, who is doing anything about that? This is not the time to be wimping out.
Since what they are doing is illegal, the landlords should all refuse compliance—they are not breaking any laws if the CDC is overstepping its authority and what they are doing is illegal in the first place. Defy them—stand up to them and say “NO”.
Impeach Biden
Under the draconian rule of the dishonest Biden-Harris Administration, it is not necessary for the Democrats to pack the Supreme Court to advance their anti-American agendas. All they have to do is simply ignore any of the court’s decisions with which they disagree. The voters need to wake up and throw the bums out of office before we lose our Constitutional Republic.