During a series of interviews to promote his book of paintings of immigrants, Former President George W. Bush didn’t mention Joe Biden’s failed policies that have led to a massive border surge, but he did say the GOP was too mean on immigration. Bush said the GOP rhetoric was “too harsh,” and the party was “too nativist.” Is that why America has a crisis at the border?

Bush weighed in on the trial of Derek Chauvin and added his thoughts on the death of George Floyd. The former president also took a few shots at former President Donald Trump.

Radical Democrat Maxine Waters faces more fallout from her “get more confrontational” comments. Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows the real way to handle riots and looting.

