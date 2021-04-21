During a series of interviews to promote his book of paintings of immigrants, Former President George W. Bush didn’t mention Joe Biden’s failed policies that have led to a massive border surge, but he did say the GOP was too mean on immigration. Bush said the GOP rhetoric was “too harsh,” and the party was “too nativist.” Is that why America has a crisis at the border?
Bush weighed in on the trial of Derek Chauvin and added his thoughts on the death of George Floyd. The former president also took a few shots at former President Donald Trump.
Radical Democrat Maxine Waters faces more fallout from her “get more confrontational” comments. Plus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shows the real way to handle riots and looting.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Yep George W. you got communist China in the World Trade Organization, you gave us John Roberts on SCOTUS and you are an open borders New World Order globalist. So, George W., you sold out our Country. Like I have stated before, all of you Bushes should move to New York. You Bushes will fit right in with the East Coast elitists.
IMO HE sold us out, just as much as obama clinton and biden have.. The day he starts pushing up daisies, like his dad, is a day of celebration!
What about the mean things his family did to sell out the republicans and embrace the RINOs to crap on OUR president, Trump.
I am proud to say, I NEVER VOTED FOR ANY BODY NAMED BUSH.
Who woke this spineless creature up?
I am SO DAMN GLAD that Trump ran for President (and PRAY that he will do so, again, in 2024)!
One of the BEST THINGS that happened (as a result of Trump being elected) was that JEB was sent packing!
NOW, if we can get “W” to shut up, and go away – we can get back to FIXING the economy and the country (well, AFTER we close the damn border)!
TILL We also get rid of every spineless hack and rino in the gop, we won’t fix a damn thing.
He doesn’t have anything to say about brain dead demented Joe…….jerk
This idiot is adding to the Leftist Narrative that Conservatives are Racist. Another worthless traitor feeding into the Liberal Media’s agenda. I deeply regret voting for this piece of garbage.
I used to greatly admire George W! But he has turned from strongly defending our health and safety into a left wing liberal nut. He is useless to us these days. Send him back to Texas so he can get a good rest!
The man can’t be that stupidly dense, so he must be lying. Trump is not ‘mean’ on immigration, he’s VERY mean on ILLEGAL ENTRY! Just as he should be! I hear people accuse Trump of being anti-immigration and it makes my teeth grind.
Some who say that are just lamebrains regurgitating what they heard from friends or the MSM, but others are deliberately lying just to get other people believing it. The Corruptocrats are masters of those kinds of tactics and they need to be shortstopped NOW.