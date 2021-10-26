White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was in full damage control during a recent press conference as she tried to spin and correct the statements Joe Biden made at his CNN town hall event. From Taiwan to the National Guard to a non-existant trip to the border, Biden was lost during the 90-minute CNN infomercial.

The next day, Psaki tried to clean up the mess, but she only made things worse. When asked why Joe Biden said he had been to the border when there are no records of him ever touring the southern border, Psaki said that one time while campaigning in 2008, Biden drove through the border in El Paso. Seriously?

Twitter suspends Republican Rep. Jim Banks for following the science. Plus, momentum continues to build for Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.

